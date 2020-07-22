Jordan Henderson lifted the Premier League trophy as the title-winning captain of Liverpool on Wednesday night, in a ceremony befitting of a first triumph in 30 years.

* Video via Sky Sports; geographic restrictions may apply.

It was a difficult situation for the Reds given the absence of supporters, but the Kop was decked out ready for Jurgen Klopp‘s side after their 5-3 win over Chelsea.

A back-and-forth clash with the Blues set the tone for the night, with Liverpool in party mood after a record-breaking campaign—and a three-month wait with the Premier League suspended.

The ceremony was held on a stage on the Kop, with Sir Kenny Dalglish handing out the medals as Klopp and his staff were the first up the steps, followed by the squad one by one.

Twenty-two players picked up medals, with Henderson the last on the podium with all eyes on the 30-year-old due to his knee injury.

But the captain was fit enough to pull out his trademark shuffle, to the delight of his manager and his team-mates, who then passed the trophy between them on a historic night.

Liverpool last won the title in 1990 under Dalglish, but now Klopp has set his sights on more silverware, including another league title next season.

The scenes from Anfield were undoubtedly impacted by the empty stands, but to see this Reds side bouncing around with the trophy in hand was still incredible.

Though the season is not quite done, with Newcastle to come next time out, the focus will soon turn to—in Klopp’s words—attacking the next title.