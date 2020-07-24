The new Premier League season will begin as expected on September 12, with the 20 teams given seven weeks between the end of 2019/20 and the start of 2020/21.

Liverpool will play the final game of their title-winning campaign on Sunday, away to Newcastle, before the squad are permitted to embark on a short break to unwind.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side will be required to report back to Melwood soon after, though, as pre-season preparations begin for the 2020/21 season, in which they will defend their status as champions.

The Premier League have confirmed that next season will begin on the weekend of September 12/13, with the final round fixtures to then be played on May 22/23.

There was considerable pressure on the clubs to agree a schedule due to the postponement of the European Championship to next summer, with the tournament to kick off on June 11.

This ensures a tight turnaround for all involved, and could have further ramifications on domestic tournaments, most notably the League Cup.

No decision has been made on that yet, but for now at least clubs can plan for the new season, with Klopp confirming in his latest press conference that he intends to take a holiday.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool will be able to organise a traditional pre-season fixture list, though it is likely they could arrange domestic friendlies having already faced Blackburn in a behind-closed-doors warmup before the restart.

The next transfer window will open on July 27 and close October 5, which will be over three weeks into the new season.