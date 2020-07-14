Liverpool will need to bounce back and return to winning ways at Arsenal if they are to break the English top-flight’s all-time points record this season.

Arsenal vs. Liverpool

Wednesday, July 15, 2020 – 8.15pm (BST)

Emirates Stadium

Premier League (36)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Jurgen Klopp‘s side were left to rue a host of wasted opportunities against Burnley last time out as they squandered a 1-0 lead to end their 24-game winning streak at Anfield.

The result ensured the Reds’ season tally has been capped at 102 points, where only a win at the Emirates will keep the champions within touching distance of setting a new all-time record.

Liverpool will have had four days to prepare for the clash with Arsenal and head into the meeting off the back of three games in 10 days, ensuring changes to the XI are expected once more.

The boss anticipates another “interesting” challenge as he comes up against Mikel Arteta for the first time.

The Gunners’ manager, meanwhile, does not have games on his side as he looks to push his team into a European qualification spot, with their defeat at Tottenham the latest in a string of setbacks.

The two teams have a track record of looking to entertain the masses at the Emirates with goals never in short supply, and the Reds will look to have their shooting boots on to take advantage of an Arsenal defence which is culpable of making a mistake or two.

Team News

Aside from the two known to be out for the remainder of the season in Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip, Liverpool have few injury concerns to consider for this fixture.

James Milner was once again forced to miss out on the matchday squad against Burnley as a precaution which stems back to his injury against Everton and he remains sidelined for this one, with Jurgen Klopp expecting the veteran back next week against Chelsea.

Dejan Lovren, meanwhile, remains in contention after returning to the substitutes bench against Burnley after missing the previous three games with an undisclosed issue.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have a number of long-term injuries which ensures the likes of Bernd Leno, Pablo Mari, Calum Chambers and Gabriel Martinelli will not be involved, while Matteo Guendouzi and Mesut Ozil are unlikely to be in Arteta’s plans.

Possible Arsenal XI: Martinez, Mustafi, Luiz, Kolasinac, Soares, Ceballos, Xhaka, Tierney, Saka, Lacazette, Aubameyang.

Last 5 Away to Arsenal (All Competitions)

Drew 1-1 – November 2018 (Milner)

Drew 3-3 – December 2017 (Sanchez, Xhaka, Ozil; Coutinho, Salah, Firmino)

Won 4-3 – August 2016 (Walcott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Chambers; Coutinho x2, Lallana, Mane)

Drew 0- 0 – August 2015

Lost 4-1 – April 2015 (Bellerin, Ozil, Sanchez, Giroud; Henderson pen)

Emirates Stadium

Capacity: 60,260

Did You Know?

Roberto Firmino has found the net eight times in his last eight six games against the Gunners, meaning he has scored more goals against Arsenal than against any other team.

And two more goals against the north London side for the Brazilian will see him become the Reds’ most prolific goalscorer in the topflight against Arsenal, surpassing both Gordon Hodgson and Robbie Fowler (nine).

While goals at Anfield have been hard-going, he does his best work on the road having found the net eight times so far, a trend he will look to add to at the Emirates on Wednesday.

Form

Liverpool – Last five results (all competitions)

Drew 1-1 vs. Burnley

Won 3-1 vs. Brighton

Won 2-0 vs. Aston Villa

Lost 4-0 vs. Man City

Won 4-0 vs. Crystal Palace

Arsenal – Last five results (all competitions)

Lost 2-1 vs. Tottenham

Drew 1-1 vs. Leicester

Won 2-0 vs. Wolves

Won 4-0 vs. Norwich

Won 2-1 vs. Sheffield United

Klopp’s View

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Klopp said Arsenal “will be a proper challenger again” and admitted his side need to more than last time out against Burnley:

“We had one of our better performances against Burnley but we didn’t score the goals. “We have to show the attitude and desire again. We have a very difficult schedule to finish the season.”

TV & Liveblog Info

Arsenal vs. Liverpool will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 8pm (BST) ahead of the 8.15pm kickoff.

Chris Williams has you covered on This Is Anfield’s matchday liveblog, keeping you entertained and up to date with all the action, starting from 7.30pm (BST).