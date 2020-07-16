Rhian Brewster believes he has shaken off any perceptions of his loan at Swansea being purely self-serving, with his target for the season set to benefit all parties.

The primary function of a loan for youngsters at clubs like Liverpool is to gain experience in order to prove they can perform at a higher level.

For Brewster at Swansea, this appears to be working, with the 20-year-old scoring his ninth goal since joining in January with a brilliant left-footed finish against Nottingham Forest that should attract Jurgen Klopp.

But while outside speculation continues over a possible role with the Reds next season, the striker is purely focused on his goal of securing promotion for the Swans.

That desire has clearly grown over his time at the Liberty, as he gave a revealing interview to the club’s official website following Wednesday night’s 2-2 draw at Forest.

“When I arrived, I admit I did have a target of reaching double figures,” he explained.

“I’m close to that now, but all my focus is just doing what I can to help the team.

“That’s how it is here. We all put everything we have to help each other for the good of the team. That’s the important thing.

“If I can score a few more goals, that’s great, but I’ll be working my hardest to help us get into the playoffs because that’s what this team, club and fans deserve.”

Brewster’s long-term ambition will still be settling at Liverpool, but any depictions of the Under-17 World Cup winner as a ‘big-time Charlie’ should now have been dispelled.

The goalscorer certainly believes that to be the case, saying “hopefully everyone here has seen” that his priority is pushing Swansea back into the Premier League.

“I know when I arrived that some people may have looked at it as in ‘OK, he’s come from Liverpool and he’ll just want to score some goals to help him and that’ll be it’,” he continued.

“But I’m here to help the team first and foremost. Hopefully everyone here has seen that.

“If I don’t score but we win, then I’ll take that. The team and winning is the focus of everyone in that changing room rather than me scoring.”

Having now scored nine goals in his 18 outings for Swansea, Brewster is just one short of his target for the half-season with two games left in the regular Championship campaign.

He has every chance of doing so—particularly as he has netted five in his last seven games—but his chances would be boosted by qualification for the playoffs.

That would, clearly, be mutually beneficial, as Brewster can continue to shine and Swansea can hopefully regain their place in the top flight with his help.