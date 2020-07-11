LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, July 11, 2020: Liverpool’s Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' (R) challenges Burnley's Jay Rodriguez during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by Propaganda)
“Should’ve buried them,” “But we’re still Champions!” – Fans react as Liverpool share the spoils against Burnley

Liverpool were left frustrated as they were forced to accept a 1-1 draw against Burnley after missing a myriad of chances to bury the game.

Liverpool 1-1 Burnley

Premier League, Anfield
July 11, 2020

Goals: Robertson 34′; Rodriguez 70′

The penultimate game at Anfield for the 2019/20 season saw the champions pitted against an in-form Burnley outfit.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men were at the races from the first whistle having combined with pace and precision up front, with Andy Robertson‘s bullet header giving the Reds a deserved lead with his first goal since November.

Burnley‘s Nick Pope was on damage limitation with wave after wave of attacks, stopping what appeared to be certain goals for both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane before the break.

The post and a handful of wasted opportunities would come at the start of the second and it proved costly as Burnley equalised through Jay Rodriguez with 20 minutes left on the clock, ensuring Liverpool’s bid to finish the season with 19 home wins is no longer possible.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

 

Despite some scintillating attacking play, Reds rued countless missed chances & a lack of ruthlessness…

“Damn it. Not being clinical earlier has come to bite us.”

NYRhockey on the forums.

“This is exactly what Burnley does. They know quite well who they are. That said, we should have buried them by now. Inexcusable to be level.”

Neukolln on the forums.

 

But the Reds’ young duo of Jones & Williams were rightly lauded for another confident display…

“Neco’s movements are so fluid and smooth. Outstanding body control, very little wasted motion or movement.”

Neukolln on the forums.

 

There were words of praise for the performance of Burnley’s Nick Pope…

“Pope is fucking brilliant…That’s at least 2 worldie saves now. England’s number 1 right there.”

richieh10 on the forums.

 

The ref rightly came under fire…

 

There was a twinge of frustration for dropping points & another record, but Liverpool are still champions…

