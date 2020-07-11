Liverpool were left frustrated as they were forced to accept a 1-1 draw against Burnley after missing a myriad of chances to bury the game.

Liverpool 1-1 Burnley

Premier League, Anfield

July 11, 2020

Goals: Robertson 34′; Rodriguez 70′

The penultimate game at Anfield for the 2019/20 season saw the champions pitted against an in-form Burnley outfit.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men were at the races from the first whistle having combined with pace and precision up front, with Andy Robertson‘s bullet header giving the Reds a deserved lead with his first goal since November.

Burnley‘s Nick Pope was on damage limitation with wave after wave of attacks, stopping what appeared to be certain goals for both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane before the break.

The post and a handful of wasted opportunities would come at the start of the second and it proved costly as Burnley equalised through Jay Rodriguez with 20 minutes left on the clock, ensuring Liverpool’s bid to finish the season with 19 home wins is no longer possible.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

Despite some scintillating attacking play, Reds rued countless missed chances & a lack of ruthlessness…

I shouldn’t be arsed by this but with the chances we’ve had it’s killed me off. — Graeme Kelly (@GraemeKelly1) July 11, 2020

“Damn it. Not being clinical earlier has come to bite us.” – NYRhockey on the forums.

“This is exactly what Burnley does. They know quite well who they are. That said, we should have buried them by now. Inexcusable to be level.” – Neukolln on the forums.

Would be handy to have someone who could shoot out the box , what with them setting up their defence like a brick wall and us trying to penetrate. — LFCZA ?? (@LFCZA) July 11, 2020

Annoying result. Awful officiating but we should’ve put it to bed earlier. — Olli Emmerson (@Oliver_Emmerson) July 11, 2020

First points dropped at Anfield all season and it stems from a 70-yard free kick for an offside that shouldn’t have been given. The most Burnley of Burnley goals. Could and should have killed the game long ago. Salah has to score at the end there. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) July 11, 2020

No idea how we didn't win that. Mad. — Green Scouser* (@Green_Scouser) July 11, 2020

But the Reds’ young duo of Jones & Williams were rightly lauded for another confident display…

Curtis Jones playing in his natural box-to-box role is a joy to watch. It’s that role that helped him score 18+ goals in a season before, while also being a strong defender. — Couch Nish (@CouchNish) July 11, 2020

.@necowilliams01 with a @trentaa98-esque 50-yard crossfield ball straight to the feet of @andrewrobertso5 gets a round of applause down below us from the subs in the Main Stand — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) July 11, 2020

Neco Williams, seemingly cornered by Burnley in his defensive quarter, just hit a 60 yard cross field ball that gave #LFC a 2 on 1 on the left. Academy work in drilling young players to replicate first team style is absolutely outstanding. And will pay massive dividends#LIVBUR — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) July 11, 2020

“Neco’s movements are so fluid and smooth. Outstanding body control, very little wasted motion or movement.” – Neukolln on the forums.

Curtis Jones is a phenomenon. — Joe (@JoeScouse_LFC) July 11, 2020

Oh Neco Williams can do Zidane turns as well, it seems. — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) July 11, 2020

Jones fitting in perfectly with the counterpressing!

Our production line in getting young players right for the system is incredible — Dan Kennett (@DanKennett) July 11, 2020

There were words of praise for the performance of Burnley’s Nick Pope…

Without Pope, we’re 4-0 up at half time. Some mad saves. #LFC — Graeme Kelly (@GraemeKelly1) July 11, 2020

I would like for Pope to stop making so many saves — Liverpool Offside (@LFCOffside) July 11, 2020

“Pope is fucking brilliant…That’s at least 2 worldie saves now. England’s number 1 right there.” – richieh10 on the forums.

If it was 6-0 Liverpool, Burnley couldn’t complain. Haven’t seen a Pope this bulletproof since John Paul II — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) July 11, 2020

Nick Pope is the goalkeeper Pickford wants to be when he grows up… — Couch Nish (@CouchNish) July 11, 2020

Nick Pope has been outstanding today but his greatest achievement has been surviving until the 88th minute before getting booked for timewasting. — Jonathan Higgins (@Jhiggins3) July 11, 2020

The ref rightly came under fire…

Sometimes you have to say it: this referee was shit. — Paul Grech (@paul_grech) July 11, 2020

Roobo and Jurgen rightly angered. The standard of refereeing in the Premier League continues to be questioned. Abysmal. #LFC #LIVBUR #Anfield pic.twitter.com/cCFH9FoQyV — LFC Photo (@LFCphoto) July 11, 2020

David Coote was today's referee. He wasn't very good. — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) July 11, 2020

Fucking abomination of a referee — Simon (@StatsSwearwords) July 11, 2020

There was a twinge of frustration for dropping points & another record, but Liverpool are still champions…

Some amazing losing of minds on here considering Liverpool are Premier League champions. I repeat, Liverpool are Premier League champions. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) July 11, 2020

Fabinho has been outstanding since the restart. Took him a while to get going again after the ankle injury but well and truly back to his best now. There isn't a better holding midfielder around. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) July 11, 2020

It’s taken 35 games for Liverpool to drop points in a league match which they should’ve won this season. I can live with that. — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) July 11, 2020

Mad how we’ve drawn that. But it is what it is and we’re still Champions! ?? — Karl (@KarlThyer) July 11, 2020

I’d be tempted to say a game like that shows Liverpool need Thiago, but it’s the first dropped points at home this season. Also, creativity wasn’t the issue; it was bad finishing and just a lax reaction to conceding. Really frustrating, but I wouldn’t make huge reads into it — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) July 11, 2020

Really wanted that record of winning every home game. — Jimmy (@EntireDesign_) July 11, 2020

Frustrating match. Plenty of chances to kill it. Noticeably slower in rhythm when both first choice full-backs don’t start. Good match to give opportunities, Jones comfortable again. Credit to Pope for throwing himself about. Wonder who will win the league? #LFCdigest — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) July 11, 2020