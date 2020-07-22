Liverpool meet Chelsea in their final home game of the season on a night where Jordan Henderson will acquaint himself with the Premier League trophy. Here’s how to watch on TV around the world.

Tonight is the night. The 30-year wait between one league title lift and the next is over, and an emotional evening is in store for all involved.

But before the skipper can do his shuffle, Jurgen Klopp‘s side must first come head to head with a Chelsea side who still have a top four spot to fight for, while the Reds need to avoid defeat to extend their 58-game unbeaten streak at Anfield.

This is the fourth meeting between the two sides this season following on from the UEFA Super Cup, reverse fixture and an FA Cup clash, with Liverpool edging the battle 2-1.

The boss has conceded preparations for the fixture have been complicated by the emotions of the party which is to follow the final whistle, but he remains “very positive the boys will put in a proper performance.”

Whatever the result, savour the occasion Reds as we have waited a lifetime to see Liverpool crowned as English champions.

The match gets underway at 8.15pm (BST)—or 3.15pm in New York, 12.15pm in Los Angeles, 5.15am (Thursday) in Sydney, 11.15pm in Dubai and 10.15pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Chelsea is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which are available to live stream with NOW TV.

It is one of the games selected by SKY TV to be free to air in the UK on Sky Pick, and you can see which channels it is available on here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Chelsea is being shown live on NBCSN and NBC Universo in the US, which are available to live stream with FuboTV.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Chelsea and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ penultimate league clash on the following channels worldwide:

