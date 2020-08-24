Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick was in a light-hearted mood following his side’s Champions League success but conceded Thiago’s future remains a waiting game.

The Liverpool linked midfielder dominated proceedings as Bayern clinched their sixth European Cup on Sunday evening, pulling the strings in the 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain.

It was an eye-catching display from Thiago as he led the way for his side, making the most passes (85), ball recoveries (7), interceptions (2) and chances (2) – not to mention a pass which kickstarted the move for Bayern’s goal.

The outing signals the end of the 2019/20 season for Bayern and with it most likely Thiago’s stay at the Allianz Arena, with the Reds “significantly interested” in the Spaniard.

German sources have been steadfast with Thiago to Liverpool links for a number of weeks, while those from the UK remained tight-lipped until The Independent’s Melissa Reddy confirmed talks have “taken place with his camp.”

And now that the campaign is over, many anticipate Thiago’s future to become clearer with talks and negotiations to accelerate over the midfielder who is entering the final year of his deal.

Bayern’s hierarchy have openly acknowledged his desire for a new challenge next season, but are reported to have an asking price in the region of £27.2 million.

But Bayern manager Flick was in a joking mood after lifting the European Cup as he said in jest that Thiago confirmed he would remain at the club next season after the final whistle, before turning serious and stating that “we’ll have to wait and see.”

“He told me that he would stay [at Bayern]. I just thanked him for our time together, just like I did every other player,” Flick said post-match.

“I don’t know [where his future lies], he doesn’t know himself yet because we were all focused on this Champions League final.

“We’ll have to wait and see what happens in the next few days.”

With distractions now out of the way, it will be interesting to see how quickly the story develops over Thiago’s future as up until this point, Reddy has been the sole reporter of the Reds’ interest from England.

Whether Liverpool is his destination or not, it is all but confirmed that Thiago will ply his trade elsewhere next season – the only question is where.