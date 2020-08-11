Beach boys & family time for Reds as Gini enjoys “ridin’ the waves”

Most of the Liverpool squad are still away enjoying some well-earned down-time, but their locations for unwinding are proving as diverse as their ways of winning matches!

A shortened gap between the end of one season and the start of the next means Reds need to make the most of their time off.

Judging by the photos and videos put out on social media over the past few days, that’s exactly what most of them are doing.

It’s important they come back refreshed and ready for action once more, as Liverpool will be up there to be shot down by our rivals like never before, after becoming Premier League champions by an absolute mile in 2019/20.

Thankfully, it looks like smiles and recuperation are the order of the day for the squad, who are scattered all over the world right now with friends, family…and a camera or two.

Of course, we should start by noting one player has been on Merseyside recently, at least… our new signing, Kostas Tsimikas!

But for most of the rest, it’s away with the family to exotic destinations, as our Brazilian boys are the predictable kings of brilliant beaches.

While they might be enjoying time with their loved ones, Divock Origi opted for a different travelling companion on holiday: his Premier League winner’s medal!

A few of the players opted to take to the water in more extravagant style, with Gini Wijnaldum reinforcing his status as the perhaps the coolest member of the squad with his latest Instagram posts. Origi and Curtis Jones certainly approved in the comments!

Then there’s a section of the squad which can be best categorised as vying among themselves for taking the best photo while standing still doing nothing in particular.

Our assessment is thus: We like Mo’s nonchalant attempt, Harvey’s trainers look like teeth and Fabinho is a tiny bit awkward—but endearing!

The rest of the boys are similarly in relaxed fashion doing everyday things they love: Trent practicing his keepy-ups, Naby out exploring London and Ox having a laugh with the family.

We’re glad the Reds are enjoying their downtime—hopefully a few fans have been able to enjoy the excellent weather of late, too!