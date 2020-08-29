Jurgen Klopp has named James Milner in his starting lineup as Liverpool take on Arsenal in the Community Shield this afternoon, kicking off the 2020/21 season at Wembley.

The Reds are back for their first game of the new campaign and take on an Arsenal side who have been given precious little time to prepare, having only concluded last season on August 1.

Klopp and his side were dealt the relative luxury of time for a 10-day training camp in Austria, and with friendly clashes with Stuttgart and Salzburg they were able to test themselves on the pitch too.

In both warmup games the manager named a strong starting lineup, and with the first game of the Premier League campaign only two weeks away, that is again the case today.

Alisson starts between the sticks, behind a back four of Neco Williams, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

In midfield, Fabinho takes the No. 6 role, to be joined by Gini Wijnaldum and Milner on either side.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino reprise their duties as the first-choice front three, looking to start the season in the goals.

With Klopp able to make six substitutions throughout the tie, the likes of Kostas Tsimikas, Marko Grujic and Rhian Brewster have been named on the bench and all have a strong chance of featuring.

Interestingly, Billy Koumetio has been named as the reserve centre-back, selected over the more experienced Nat Phillips, Ki-Jana Joever and Sepp van den Berg.

Liverpool last won the Community Shield in 2006, and lost their only entry in the competition since when they fell to a penalty shootout defeat to Man City last year.

This time around they will be hoping to start 2020/21 with silverware, having ended last season as Premier League champions.

Liverpool: Alisson; Williams, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Milner, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Substitutes: Adrian, Koumetio, Tsimikas, Grujic, Keita, Jones, Elliott, Minamino, Brewster

Arsenal: Martinez; Luiz, Holding, Tierney; Bellerin, Xhaka, Elneny, Maitland-Niles; Saka, Aubameyang, Nketiah

Substitutes: Leno, Saliba, Cedric, Kolasinac, Olayinka, Willock, Nelson, Smith-Rowe, John-Jules