Liverpool players sought after the sun and sea as they looked to relax during a short turnaround between their title-winning season and their bid to retain their crown.

The 2019/20 campaign was nothing short of remarkable, an emotional journey which spanned 352 days as the world faced an unprecedented pandemic.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men featured in seven different competitions in a 57-game campaign, which included competing in two different continents within a 24-hour period.

Just one of a number of hurdles Liverpool had to jump in a campaign which saw three pieces of silverware added to the trophy cabinet, which, of course, included the long-awaited Premier League title.

A barnstorming season saw the Reds clinch the title with a record-breaking seven games remaining and with an 18-point winning margin, a triumph clinched in style and one deserving of a break for the players.

With a short turn around between the two campaigns, players were able to relax and unplug from football for just under three weeks – whilst still ticking over with individually tailored training regimes.

As international tournaments were postponed, every player reported to pre-season training in Austria at the same time – affording Klopp the opportunity to work with his entire squad from day one for the very first time.

They will have come back refreshed and ready to attack the next title, with many Reds seeking out the sun, sand and sea during their break.

Various Reds took to Instagram throughout their holidays and no doubt left many envious of their destinations, with large parts of the world still combating the coronavirus.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was an ever-present, as usual, enjoying his time in Ibiza where he had a red hot go at a water jet pack:

And the time away provided the ideal place “to recharge, reflect on the season and get ready to go again”:

Another regular on the ‘gram in Gini Wijnaldum was eager to keep Reds updated with his holiday in Dubai, one which included jet skis, water gun fights, fine dining and, of course, fitness work.

All of which left him “feeling re-charged and ready to go”:

Joel Matip got married to his partner Larissa in Germany early in the break, and congratulations are in order:

Naby Keita spent some of his time in London, while Harvey Elliott also stayed close to home and Adrian celebrated Liverpool’s recent triumphs:

For Neco Williams and Divock Origi it was about chasing the sun, sand and sea – the latter of whom had his Premier League winners’ medal in tow:

A ball was never too far away for Trent Alexander-Arnold, while Mohamed Salah enjoyed Lego Land with his family before seeking out the sunshine and a new look:

The Brazilian trio of Fabinho, Alisson and Roberto Firmino all enjoyed time with their loved ones basking in the sun:

Meanwhile, Sadio Mane looked to have jetted off to Paris as Curtis Jones made his way to southern France, while Xherdan Shaqiri returned to a picturesque Switzerland:

It is important to add that Liverpool’s players had to, of course, be mindful of travel restrictions and coronavirus protocols throughout their holidays.

And all safely arrived at the Reds’ base in Austria on Saturday for the first stages of their pre-season preparations before they later return to Melwood ahead of the Community Shield meeting with Arsenal on August 29.