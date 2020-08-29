Peter Moore has penned a heartwarming open letter to Liverpool fans on the final day of his role as chief executive, as he prepares to “return to being just a supporter.”

Moore’s time as CEO at Liverpool comes to an end this month with the expiry of his contract, with the club appointing former chief commercial officer Billy Hogan as his replacement.

A mutual decision between the 65-year-old and the club, Moore is now set to return to the United States, where he and his family were based prior to his move back to Merseyside in 2017.

The boyhood Red, born in Garston, Moore presided over the role with professionalism and compassion over the past three years, and this was reflected in his open letter to Liverpool and their supporters on leaving:

“Today marks my final day as Chief Executive Officer of Liverpool Football Club,” Moore wrote.

“As a young lad from Garston who has progressed from the Boy’s Pen, to the Paddock, to the Kop, to the boardroom, I have been so fortunate to have had the opportunity to give back to the football club that has given me so much pleasure and joy over 60-plus years.

“I’d been gone for many decades, but returned in 2017 to a changed city; a gloriously resplendent waterfront and a vibrant city centre with all of its historical significance retained.

“But one thing hadn’t changed… the warmth and open-arms embrace of Scousers, sprinkled with ample cheekiness and more than a hint of rebelliousness that is the trademark of the good citizens of the ‘People’s Republic of Liverpool’.

“The past three years have been a whirlwind of activity and hard work, and as a result, I leave with our beloved football club in fantastic shape, both on and off the pitch.

“As my Scouse nana always told me… ‘leave the room in a better state than when you entered it’. I truly believe that’s the case with LFC.

“I’ll put my red tie and club suit away and return to being just a supporter; one who can jump up, scream and punch the sky again when we score.

“While I take with me so many great memories of wonderful moments on the pitch, my wife Debbie and I have been so fortunate to have been in a position to help those in need in our community through our foundation.

“Whether it be support of our foodbanks, local hospitals or those who are socially isolated, we will always remember with fondness working with those who needed just a little bit of extra help along life’s journey.

“In closing, I’ll quote my good mate Jamie Webster… ‘my city, my people, my heart…I owe it all to this place’. I certainly do.”

You’ll Never Walk Alone, Peter!