Headlines had suggested Norwich City left-back Jamal Lewis might opt out of a Liverpool move due to fears over game time—but the defender is “desperate” to join the Reds according to one report.

The Reds have been linked with a string of defenders already this summer, but the latest also seems one of the most feasible.

Norwich were relegated from the Premier League and although they won’t have to sell players, they will allow two or three to leave as part of their rebuilding process.

Reports have suggested the Reds will set aside £10 million to do a deal, though that may be added to by players such as Yasser Larouci.

And there are other barriers, according to the Athletic, such as Norwich not willing to “pick up the phone” for offers worth less than £20m for their senior starters.

But, perhaps crucially, is the player himself and his ambitions—and the same report says that Lewis is “desperate to move to Anfield and is hoping a compromise can be agreed” between Canaries and Reds.

Lewis heads up an apparent shortlist of four left-backs

Michael Edwards rates the left-back at around £10m, including add-ons

Lewis accepts reduced game time initially but wants to work with Klopp

Norwich stance could change if no offers for other players received

The transfer could be perhaps complicated, or perhaps smoothed somewhat, by the fact Norwich’s equivalent of Michael Edwards is Stuart Webber—who used to work for the Reds and has something of a reputation of being the Championship’s version of Edwards.

Will Webber be more concerned with coming out of a deal between the two having fared better in negotiations? Or do the apparent good links between the clubs have a part to play, too?

Some reports suggest Norwich want Larouci, while they’ve previously signed Dani Ayala and Sergi Canos from Anfield, too. The Athletic, however, think Larouci as a makeweight is unlikely.

It may even be worth both clubs’ whiles discussing an additional loan for next season to the Championship club, with plenty of the Reds’ youngsters capable of starring at that level.

Liverpool are prepared to wait, however.

They have alternatives and they have time, while Norwich are yet to receive any bids for other starlets and so may lower their expectations if a season of underperformance puts off teams from bidding for the likes of Todd Cantwell or Max Aarons.

Andy Robertson will undoubtedly have competition for next season, but we’ll have to wait a little longer to find out who from.