Klopp won’t dismiss Thiago ‘interest’ & no new Gini contract – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool’s transfer rumours continue on Wednesday, with talk of Wijnaldum’s exit, Thiago interest and more as we head toward the Community Shield.

Wijnaldum doesn’t have a new deal offer

If Thiago is to join, someone else has to leave. Maybe more than one someone. Marko Grujic seems a probable departure, but Gini Wijnaldum is also a possibility, according to some.

Now Chris Bascombe of the Telegraph reports that Wijnaldum, whose deal runs out in a year, won’t be offered a new contract to stay beyond 2021 – and so could be allowed to depart to make room for the Bayern man.

That is clarified somewhat by suggesting there’s no imminent departure for the No. 5, but also no definitive stance that a bid would be rejected out of hand.

Clearly, the midfield conundrum still has a way to run this summer.

Klopp opts against rejecting Thiago question

Shall we get excited yet? Asked about Liverpool’s rumoured interest in Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, Jurgen Klopp could have done what he has done many times before.

A shake of the head, a rueful grin, a firm ‘no’ about a supposedly linked player. On occasions it’s an appreciative variation of “he’s good, but he’s not for us.”

Not so on this occasion, when ServusTV asked about the Spanish playmaker, instead offering a laugh and a non-committal reply.

“There are a lot of interesting players out there, but if someone is interesting for us I can´t say right now. Due to Covid you have to think five times about what you can and what you can´t do. “We always have to pay attention to the financial aspect. We don´t know how much money will come in. Nobody knows but it seems like some other teams have a more positive outlook on the future. If you take a look at Chelsea, for example, yeah! “But I am very happy with my team right now. If something transfer-related will happen we have to see.”

Rhian’s role and Wembley

Three goals in two games is a good way to get yourself noticed in a shortened pre-season, but what’s next for our young striker?

Quickfire LFC news

Salah has been listed as the fourth-highest paid player in the world (TIA)

Brewster could move to Sheffield United on loan after the Blades held talks with the Reds (90 Mins)

Wales have called up Neco Williams to the senior squad as they look to cement his UEFA nationality for years to come (Echo)

And our Community Shield opponents Arsenal have goalkeeper Bernd Leno back, but Pablo Mari, Gabriel Martinelli and a handful of others are still injured (AFC)

Around the Prem

Man United are now linked with Leo Messi, after Man City and Chelsea also have been. We’re sure he’d pick Ole over Pep any day (Sport)

Chelsea are finally completing a defensive signing: Thiago Silva from PSG. Let them attack and counter them with a high line, then! (Sky)

Coutinho wants to return to the Premier League rather than stay at Barca, with United, Chelsea and Arsenal all convinced enough by his two-goal cameo to suddenly be interested again (Marca)

And Fulham also now want Ollie Watkins, who should definitely be sacking his agent if he makes the wrong move or gets a poor deal, judging by the number of teams in for him (Sky)

Stupid incident of the day

The entire Harry Maguire fiasco, and we’re still not sure who is most to blame.

Tweet of the day

We all miss Daniel Agger.

That's one way to score your first ?#OnThisDay in 2006, Daniel Agger netted his reds debut goal… ?? ????? ? pic.twitter.com/AYNs51l7nj — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 26, 2020

What we’re reading

LaLiga journalist Andy West details the Messi fallout and looks at what comes next, for BBC Sport.

And the Athletic have a lovely look back at Liverpool inflicting enormous “trauma” on Barcelona with the 4-0 Anfield comeback.

Worth watching tonight

For all you Champions League diehards and historical football buffs, Celtic vs Ferencvaros is the perfect crossover combination. 7:45pm on Premier Sports 1.