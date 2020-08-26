Mohamed Salah has been listed as the 34th highest-paid athlete in the world by Forbes, with his earnings in 2020 totalling $35.1 million.

The global power of Liverpool’s No. 11 continued to rise in 2020, with the Egyptian King’s on-field prowess matched by his off-field stardom.

Salah operates at an elite level week in and week out for the Reds and now sits in 34th position in Forbes’ annual ranking of the world’s highest-paid athletes.

And with earnings of $35.1 million (£26.7m) as of May 22, 2020, Salah is football’s fourth highest-paid player behind only Cristiano Ronaldo (No. 2, $105m), Lionel Messi (No. 3, $104m) and Neymar (No. 4, $95.5m).

Forbes takes into account the athletes’ salary, rewards and endorsement deals, with Salah rising from 99th position in 2019 thanks to an increase in earnings of $10 million.

His salary of $23.1 million accounts for almost two-thirds of his total earnings, whereby a highly incentivised contract at Liverpool boosts his figures beyond his £200,000 weekly pay packet.

As while Liverpool may closely balance their books with a strict wage structure, they duly reward for silverware and individual milestones of goals and assists for Salah.

Additionally, his endorsement deals with Adidas, Vodafone Egypt and Pepsi, among others, totalled $12 million, with his status as one of the world’s leading players growing year on year.

On the whole, however, the pandemic saw payday’s for the world’s athletes decrease as a nine percent drop from 2019 to 2020 was recorded, with the top 100 athletes combining for $3.6 billion.

Rodger Federer topped the list having edged past Ronaldo and Messi with total earnings of $106.3 million.