Liverpool’s interest in Thiago has been confirmed by another reliable source on Merseyside, but a move is yet to materialise as Michael Edwards bides his time.

The Reds have become renowned for their prowess in the transfer market in recent years, largely due to the nous of their sporting director.

Edwards has been able to negotiate a host of deals that have helped return the club to the top of English and European football.

But there has always been a measure of caution about his work, with Liverpool looking to operate in a self-sustaining model, as evidenced by the arrivals of Alisson and Virgil van Dijk being paid for by the sale of Philippe Coutinho in 2018.

When it comes to Thiago, the club are playing a waiting game, but The Athletic‘s Simon Hughes has joined the local reporters confirming Liverpool’s interest in the Bayern Munich midfielder.

Hughes echoes the Independent‘s Melissa Reddy and the Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe on this line, while the likes of the Times‘ Paul Joyce and The Athletic’s James Pearce have yet to quash speculation.

This comes despite repeated claims from the Liverpool Echo, citing ‘club sources’, that there is no intention of pursuing the 29-year-old.

All signs point towards an eventual move for Thiago, with Hughes writing that Bayern “expect” their No. 6 to move to Anfield, while adding that multiple sources had told him the player is “waiting for Edwards to make his move.”

“Officially, Liverpool are interested,” he continued, but claimed there has been a “shrugging of shoulders” from the Spaniard’s camp as to why there has been no progress so far.

On Wednesday, Bascombe suggested that the Reds may need to part ways with Gini Wijnaldum—who, like Thiago, is in the final year of his contract with no prospect of an extension—before a deal can be made.

Liverpool’s conviction in not renewing terms with Wijnaldum would suggest they have a replacement already lined up, and common sense indicates that is Thiago.

It may depend further on sales of the likes of Marko Grujic, Harry Wilson and Xherdan Shaqiri, and whether Thiago is willing to wait for the club he believes, according to one source, are “the best team on the planet aside from Bayern.”

Hughes notes that deals for both Alisson and Van Dijk were far from straightforward, and in a way this should soothe any concern over why a move has not been engineered yet.

But Edwards’ overriding priority is said to be “a quest for financial balance.”

Jurgen Klopp will likely be eager to bring Thiago in before the start of the Premier League campaign on September 12, but it is no surprise that a deal is yet to be agreed with Bayern.

Thiago’s last game for the club was the Champions League final, less than a week ago, and he will now embark on a short break before the start of the new season.

The hope is that he will begin 2020/21 in the same colours, but at a different club in Liverpool.