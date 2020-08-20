The Premier League champions will kick off their bid to retain their title against newly-promoted Leeds United on the opening weekend of the season.
Jurgen Klopp‘s side start the season in unchartered territory as Premier League champions, now the hunted instead of the hunters.
The Reds will begin their title defence at home to Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds, followed by a trip to Chelsea for their first away game of the campaign.
It’s part of a tough-looking start to the season that sees Arsenal next to visit Anfield and a trip to Goodison Park in the fifth fixture of the new campaign.
Games against title rivals Man City are due to take place in November and February.
The festive fixtures see West Brom as the visitors to Anfield on Boxing Day, with away games at Newcastle and Southampton either side of the New Year.
The final four fixtures of the season look favourable, with Southampton, West Brom, Burnley and Crystal Palace the opponents – the latter being at Anfield, when fans will be hoping for a double celebration and a second consecutive title.
Key Liverpool Dates for 2020/21
- Opening day: vs. Leeds (H)
- Boxing Day: vs. West Brom (H)
- Last game of the season: vs. Crystal Palace (H)
With the first month of the season lost to the coronavirus, 2020/21 will be a relentless one across all competitions – with Liverpool set to compete in the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup this season.
Unlike last season, there will be no winter break this time around and FA Cup replays have been scrapped.
There remain hopes that fans in some capacity will be able to return to stadiums from October onwards.
Full Liverpool Fixtures Season 2020/21
* Note: All fixtures subject to change once TV companies make their picks.
September
Leeds United (H) – September 12
Chelsea (A) – September 19
League Cup Third Round – September 22/23
Arsenal (H) – September 26
October
Aston Villa (A) – October 3
Everton (A) – October 17
Champions League Matchday 1 – October 20/21
Sheff United (H) – October 24
Champions League Matchday 2 – October 27/28
West Ham (H) – October 31
November
Champions League Matchday 3 – November 3/4
Man City (A) – November 7
Leicester City (H) – November 21
Champions League Matchday 4 – November 24/25
Brighton (A) – November 28
December
Champions League Matchday 5 – December 1/2
Wolves (H) – December 5
Champions League Matchday 8 – December 8/9
Fulham (A) – December 12
Tottenham (H) – December 15
Crystal Palace (A) – December 19
West Brom (H) – December 26
Newcastle (A)- December 28
January
Southampton (A) – January 2
FA Cup Third Round – January 9/10
Burnley (H) – January 13
Man United (H)- January 16
Tottenham (A) – January 27
West Ham (A) – January 30
February
Brighton (H) – February 3
Man City (H) – February 6
Leicester (A)- February 13
Everton (H) – February 20
Sheff United (A) – February 27
March
Fulham (H) – March 6
Wolves (A) – March 13
Chelsea (H) – March 20
April
Arsenal (A) – April 3
Aston Villa (H) – April 19
Leeds United (A)- April 17
Newcastle (H) – April 24
May
Man United (A) – May 1
Southampton (H) – May 8
West Brom (A) – May 11
Burnley (A) – May 15
Crystal Palace (H) – May 23
Liverpool play Arsenal in the Community Shield on August 29, before an international break immediately precedes the new season beginning.
The Reds are back in action this weekend, against Stuttgart (Saturday, August 22) and then against RB Salzburg next Tuesday (August 25) in their only confirmed pre-season friendlies so far.
