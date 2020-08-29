LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 29, 2020: Liverpool’s Andy Robertson (R) crosses the ball under pressure from Arsenal’s Bukayo Sako during the FA Community Shield match between FA Premier League Champions Liverpool FC and FA Cup Winners Arsenal FC. The game was played behind closed doors. (Credit: Eddie Keogh/The FA)
“Minamino fantastic”, “Tough on Brewster” – Fans react to Community Shield defeat to Arsenal

Liverpool were beaten on penalties by Arsenal in the Community Shield on Saturday, with Rhian Brewster missing the decisive spot-kick.

Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal (4-5 on pens)

Community Shield, Wembley Stadium
August 29, 2020

Goals: Minamino 73′; Aubameyang 12′

The Reds took on last season’s FA Cup winners at Wembley, but it was a frustrating afternoon for the champions.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang curled home superbly to give Arsenal an early lead, in what was a lacklustre first half performance.

Liverpool equalised with time running out, however, as substitute Takumi Minamino scored his first Reds goal from close-range.

Penalties were required to determine the winner and Arsenal prevailed, scoring all of their efforts while Brewster hit the crossbar with his.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the Reds’ loss on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

 

Some fans responded in measured fashion to the result…

“Don’t worry people. We lost the tinpot last Season too and see what happened. Let’s be charitable to Arsenal.”

Walter Obita on Facebook.

“The biggest victory of today was no injuries. I’m sure City would have swapped the result last year for Sane being fit.”

ILLOK on the forums.

 

Others were quick to offer Brewster support…

“Tough on Brewster, he needed to be on the pitch a bit longer if the plan was for him to take a pen, hope it doesn’t hurt his confidence.”

Jane Crolley on Facebook.

“Feel a little bit sorry for Brewster after being the hero mid week and the villain tonight. Part of the learning curve.”

phil smith on the forums.

 

Wijnaldum’s performance caused plenty of frustration…

 

Minamino received plenty of love, though…

“Minamino was fantastic when he came on.”

Chris Pott on Facebook.

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.

