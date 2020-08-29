Liverpool were beaten on penalties by Arsenal in the Community Shield on Saturday, with Rhian Brewster missing the decisive spot-kick.

Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal (4-5 on pens)

Community Shield, Wembley Stadium

August 29, 2020

Goals: Minamino 73′; Aubameyang 12′

The Reds took on last season’s FA Cup winners at Wembley, but it was a frustrating afternoon for the champions.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang curled home superbly to give Arsenal an early lead, in what was a lacklustre first half performance.

Liverpool equalised with time running out, however, as substitute Takumi Minamino scored his first Reds goal from close-range.

Penalties were required to determine the winner and Arsenal prevailed, scoring all of their efforts while Brewster hit the crossbar with his.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the Reds’ loss on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

Some fans responded in measured fashion to the result…

Massive fan of LFC losing on pens in Charity Shields and then going on to win the league ???#LFC — Grizz* (@GrizzKhan) August 29, 2020

Lose on penalties in the Community Shield after drawing 1-1. A disastrous season normally follows… — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) August 29, 2020

Lost the Community Shield last year and won the league… I'll take that again, please ? Not arsed one bit. — GaGs ?©? (@GagsTandon) August 29, 2020

“Don’t worry people. We lost the tinpot last Season too and see what happened. Let’s be charitable to Arsenal.” – Walter Obita on Facebook.

Liverpool conceded after 12 minutes against Man City in the Community Shield and lost last season. Conceded in the 12th minute today. Didn’t turn out too badly last year. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) August 29, 2020

Mickey Mouse cup anyway — Dan Wilcox (@LfcDan) August 29, 2020

“The biggest victory of today was no injuries. I’m sure City would have swapped the result last year for Sane being fit.” – ILLOK on the forums.

How did we get on last time we lost the community shield on penalties — Joseph Norton (@JosephNorton97) August 29, 2020

Others were quick to offer Brewster support…

Got to feel for @RhianBrewster9 Keep your head up mate. Same outcome as last year in Community Shield, same again in the league will do. Come on you Reds — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) August 29, 2020

Chin up, lad. @RhianBrewster9. Big season ahead. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) August 29, 2020

“Tough on Brewster, he needed to be on the pitch a bit longer if the plan was for him to take a pen, hope it doesn’t hurt his confidence.” – Jane Crolley on Facebook.

It's cruel on Brewster to have been the one to miss the penalty today (especially after being brought on just seconds before) but he'll bounce back. He has too much talent and confidence about him not to. #LFC — Liam Bekker (@LiamBekker) August 29, 2020

“Feel a little bit sorry for Brewster after being the hero mid week and the villain tonight. Part of the learning curve.” – phil smith on the forums.

Better for Rhian Brewster to get his penalty misses out of the way now. He’s got an exciting career ahead of him ? — Caoimhe O'Neill (@CaoimheSport) August 29, 2020

Wijnaldum’s performance caused plenty of frustration…

You’re trying to tell me Wijnaldum has been on the pitch all this time? — sabah (@Sabah07) August 29, 2020

34 year old milner having more impact going forward than wijnaldum — Sean (@SeanDOlfc) August 29, 2020

How can you watch both Keita and Gini play and come to the conclusion that Gini offers us more?? — ?? (@TheImmortalKop) August 29, 2020

Someone please name me one thing Gini Wijnaldum offers to our midfield — Freya (@lfcfreya) August 29, 2020

Gini should’ve come off since the first 20 minutes. How did he survive the whole 90 minutes I don’t know. Go sign Tiago ASAP. — Amadu (@amadu38) August 29, 2020

Minamino received plenty of love, though…

I like what I saw today. Keita is obviously the missing piece of our midfield – HAS to start every game ahead of Gini (Yes I said it). Minamino is now ready and accustomed to the team Jones is ready to be Lallana’s replacement. Hendo’s importante shouldn’t be underestimated. — Daniel I. (@DannLFCTR) August 29, 2020

Didn’t see the game. Nor will I watch it back. But I’m glad Taki scored — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) August 29, 2020

Takumi Minamino is the first player in Liverpool FC's club history to score his first goal for the club at Wembley. #lfc — max riegel (@sefendo) August 29, 2020

“Minamino was fantastic when he came on.” – Chris Pott on Facebook.

Goals this season: Takumi Minamino: 1

Messi + Ronaldo: 0 pic.twitter.com/eFJH8MDG5S — Samue (@SamueILFC) August 29, 2020

IT REALLY IS MINAMINO SZN ?? — – (@AnfieldRd96) August 29, 2020

Naby Keita and Minamino since coming on has completely changed the game. — Samue (@SamueILFC) August 29, 2020

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.