Trent Alexander-Arnold continued to rewrite the record books in 2019/20 with his wicked right boot, one which supplied 13 assists as Liverpool charged towards the title.

The full-back position is one which was never flashy, the one few ever said they wanted to grow up and play, but Trent has helped revive it into one Jamie Carragher now terms “sexy.”

A key member of the creative hub in Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side over the last two-and-a-half seasons, Trent has notched 34 assists and seven goals in 123 first-team outings – and he is still only 21 years of age.

In 2018/19 he broke the record for the most assists by a defender in the Premier League with 12, and in the campaign the league title returned to Anfield he went one better with 13 as his star continued to rise.

He proved a lethal weapon and saw eight different Reds find the net thanks to his pinpoint accuracy from various parts of the field.

Trent has blossomed into one of, if not the, best right-backs in world football, having been integral to Liverpool’s recent success.

It was another season to remember for the youngster, who featured in all the 38 games, with his assists proving key as the relentless Reds steamrolled their rivals for their 19th league title.

And here we rank the 13 assists from the Premier League‘s Young Player of the Year in 2019/20.

13. For Matip vs. Arsenal (H) – Aug 24

If Trent wasn’t already well-known for his ability from a corner, there should be no mistaking it now with five of his 13 assists arriving from the set-piece.

And Matip was the first to successfully convert one in 2019/20, with a looped back-post delivery duly nodded home.

It was a timely goal on the cusp of half-time which opened the scoring and propelled the Reds to a 3-1 victory.

12. For Van Dijk vs. Brighton (H) – Nov 30

Who would not give Trent a hug after that delivery?

Near post, whipped in at the ideal height and the second for Van Dijk that afternoon – valuable footage for any young player looking to make the step up.

11. For Firmino vs. Leicester (A) – Dec 26

No one was stopping Trent at Leicester and no one was benefiting more than Firmino, with this his second goal of the evening supplied by the right-back.

Trent provided the final ball to help finish off a stylish team move, with his drilled ball across the penalty box arriving straight at the feet on an awaiting Firmino – eliciting some Barcelona vibes once more.

10. For Van Dijk vs. Brighton (H) – Nov 30

Rule 101: always put the ball in the danger zone to the advantage of your attackers.

And this was one of many examples of Trent doing just that, with the 6’4″ Van Dijk provided the opportunity to freely attack the ball as the delivery had ruled Brighton’s defenders out of the play.

This was the first of three goals Trent made for the Dutchman in 2019/20.

9. For Henderson vs. Wolves (A) – Jan 23

A history-making assist for Trent, with his corner delivery converted by Jordan Henderson meaning he became the first defender to record 10 or most assists in multiple Premier League seasons.

A superb outswinging delivery is one which has quickly become a trademark of his, with his vision and technique making for a deadly combination.

8. For Mane vs. West Ham (H) – Feb 24

Keeping the ball alive is key, as is sending into the danger area – both of which ensured Trent supplied the match-winning assist against West Ham at Anfield.

Joe Gomez had seen his shot deflected and Trent’s desire to chase it was rewarded, even with Lukasz Fabianski quickly closing down the space on the edge of the six-yard box.

Mane, not for the first time in 2019/20, was there to tuck it away.

7. For Van Dijk vs. Man United (H) – Jan 19

No goal is more important than the first and once again Trent was on hand to help hand the Reds the perfect start, and few are sweeter than against Man United.

Weighted more favourably because of the importance of the clash in moving Liverpool 16 points clear, but this one is almost a carbon copy of the move seen against Brighton.

6. For Mane vs. Everton (H) – Dec 7

A counter-attacking move finished off in style by Mane, largely thanks to Trent and his timing.

A surging run down half the field saw him attract two Everton defenders before he laid the ball off for the No. 10 on the edge of the area – if the pass had come any later the momentum of the move would have likely petered out.

5. For Origi vs. Norwich (H) – Aug 9

A quick two-touch and dispatch on the opening day of the season was one that sealed an emphatic 4-1 win to kickstart what would be a truly memorable season.

From deep, the No. 66 laid it on a platter for Divock Origi between two Norwich defenders – talk about accuracy and composure.

It was one that signalled his intent from the first opportunity and, in fact, it made him the first player to notch five successive assists in the top flight since Mesut Ozil in 2015.

4. For Firmino vs. Leicester (A) – Dec 26

There was not a single second of hesitation with this one, or for any part of this game at the King Power – the best all-round performance of Trent’s young career.

It started in stunning fashion with his delivery from the left ruling nine of Leicester’s players out of the move, with Firmino on hand to add the finishing touches to the looped back-post delivery.

Certainly one you could watch on repeat for Trent’s vision alone.

3. For Firmino vs. Chelsea (H) – Jul 22

Trent supplied just one assist after the restart, but what a way to do with it with yet another example of his range of vision and technique – he can simply do it all.

Afforded time and space on the right, Trent set himself and laid the ball into the path of an onrushing Firmino, between two Chelsea defenders no less.

The precision is something to behold.

2. For Wijnaldum vs. West Ham (H) – Feb 24

“Take a touch, take a touch…” was a thought many likely had as Trent glided towards the byline at Anfield – but he needn’t, and what came next was utterly spellbinding.

Twisting his body, without a first touch Trent scooped the ball up with his right boot and pulled out a pinpoint delivery into the middle of the box, with Gini Wijnaldum the one to nod home.

An assist that screamed confidence and conviction in his own ability.

1. For Mane vs. Aston Villa (A) – Nov 2

Talk about calmness under pressure.

With merely seconds left on the clock, the responsibility came Trent’s way – on his 100th Reds appearance no less – and he did not disappoint.

The whipped near-post delivery converted by Mane will go down as one of the most pivotal moments of the campaign, snatching victory from what had looked destined to be the first defeat of the season.

It was one of the first occasions when many started to believe the title was finally on its way, and the scenes at Villa Park showed just that.

