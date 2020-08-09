MUNICH, GERMANY - Wednesday, December 11, 2019: Bayern Munich's Thiago Alca?ntara during the final UEFA Champions League Group B match between FC Bayern München and Tottenham Hotspur FC at the Allianz Arena. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Reported LFC target Thiago puts in impressive showing, “this man is brilliant”

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Thiago has been an ever-present name throughout the transfer window for Liverpool thus far, and his most recent performance continued to set tongues wagging as Bayern dismantled Chelsea.

The Reds’ links with the central midfielder have seen various claims emerge as to the state of play, but no concrete confirmation of the club’s interest has been made public.

But Bayern are now said to be resigned to losing the Spaniard and it is claimed that they have dropped their asking price to £27.2 million.

While left-back Kostas Tsimikas is expected to arrive imminently, a quiet summer is expected once more, with outgoings likely needed to fund such a move for the Bayern man.

But the thought of adding Thiago to Liverpool’s ranks is one which continues to excite, especially after his display against Chelsea in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

Thiago was the dominant force in Bayern’s lineup as they swept Frank Lampard’s side aside by a score of 4-1 on Saturday evening and with an aggregate of 7-1, showing off an all-round game which would be an ideal fit for Liverpool’s midfield:

A man to set the tempo, protect the back-line, link up with the attack and press, a silky operator who can use both feet – for lack of a better word, technically gifted.

He played 71 minutes against Chelsea, withdrawn with the scoreboard reading 2-1, where a matchup against Barcelona now awaits on Friday.

And after watching on as Thiago worked his magic and pulled the strings, there was obvious reasons to be excited about his potential at Anfield:

He would be an ideal addition to Liverpool’s midfield, but should Liverpool’s interest be real any move for a deal would be unlikely to take place until after Bayern Munich’s Champions League campaign, with the final taking place on August 23.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments