Reported LFC target Thiago puts in impressive showing, “this man is brilliant”

Thiago has been an ever-present name throughout the transfer window for Liverpool thus far, and his most recent performance continued to set tongues wagging as Bayern dismantled Chelsea.

The Reds’ links with the central midfielder have seen various claims emerge as to the state of play, but no concrete confirmation of the club’s interest has been made public.

But Bayern are now said to be resigned to losing the Spaniard and it is claimed that they have dropped their asking price to £27.2 million.

While left-back Kostas Tsimikas is expected to arrive imminently, a quiet summer is expected once more, with outgoings likely needed to fund such a move for the Bayern man.

But the thought of adding Thiago to Liverpool’s ranks is one which continues to excite, especially after his display against Chelsea in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

Thiago was the dominant force in Bayern’s lineup as they swept Frank Lampard’s side aside by a score of 4-1 on Saturday evening and with an aggregate of 7-1, showing off an all-round game which would be an ideal fit for Liverpool’s midfield:

A man to set the tempo, protect the back-line, link up with the attack and press, a silky operator who can use both feet – for lack of a better word, technically gifted.

He played 71 minutes against Chelsea, withdrawn with the scoreboard reading 2-1, where a matchup against Barcelona now awaits on Friday.

And after watching on as Thiago worked his magic and pulled the strings, there was obvious reasons to be excited about his potential at Anfield:

Unlikely Thiago signs but I’ve seen reds say Naby & Thiago can start same time due to our FB. Thiago is deep playmaker & Naby very creative. Our play would go through midfield not FBs so we wouldn’t push FBs as high we only did to provide creativity after Cou left. & Fekir fail. — Homes (@LFC_Wahome) August 9, 2020

The amount of times Thiago has broken up Chelsea's play in 20 minutes. The sauce is real ?? — Ajish (@AjishPillai) August 8, 2020

This is the type of pass in the build-up to the first goal that makes Thiago a world class player, but doesn't show up on the assist numbers- perfectly weighted pass that penetrates two Chelsea defensive lines to find Muller in between the lines Phenomenal playmaking from deep? pic.twitter.com/bhPGv8UTGu — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) August 9, 2020

Thiago took out 5 chelsea players out with one pass.. This man is brilliant. — Tutankhamun (@rileyarnie) August 8, 2020

Decided to watch Bayern 2nd half. And immediately Thiago flies into a challenge, wins the ball and Bayern have a chance that leads to a corner. — Red (@TaintlessRed) August 8, 2020

Gini Thiago and Naby midfield 3 is illegal — Aarøn (@AJXR45) August 8, 2020

How any Liverpool can watch Thiago here and not be gagging to sign him is beyond me, watching him here £27 million is an absolute bargain for him — John O Sullivan (@Corballyred) August 8, 2020

He would be an ideal addition to Liverpool’s midfield, but should Liverpool’s interest be real any move for a deal would be unlikely to take place until after Bayern Munich’s Champions League campaign, with the final taking place on August 23.