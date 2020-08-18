Rhian Brester has attracted interest from six Premier League clubs, with the young striker having emerged as an in-demand loan target across the topflight.

After a bright loan stint with Swansea in the Championship which saw the 20-year-old net 11 goals in 22 appearances, Brewster has rightly attracted a wide array of interest.

It was the first loan stint of Brewster’s young career, one which many hope will prove to be the springboard for the year ahead – either at Liverpool or elsewhere.

He is currently training with Liverpool’s first-team in Austria and has already set his sights on “fighting for a spot” within the Reds’ attack next season, as he stated, “who is not going to want to play at the home of the champions?”

But game time and continued development are key for Brewster and he will accept any decision that Jurgen Klopp will make on his short-term future.

And Goal‘s Neil Jones, has reiterated that the Reds will provide the 20-year-old with the opportunity to prove his worth throughout pre-season before plotting out his next move – which is set to include behind-closed-doors friendly games, which are yet to be announced.

He will not be short of suitors, however, should Liverpool decide to see him gain experience elsewhere as Aston Villa, Newcastle, Burnley, Brighton, Crystal Palace and Fulham have all made enquiries.

While in the Championship, Norwich, Bournemouth and Watford are similarly credited with interest – three teams who were all relegated last season.

Having thrived in the Championship, Brewster would be best served plying his trade in the Premier League next season. But as with every loanee, Liverpool would need assurances over his game time before reaching an agreement, and the window does not close until October.

But if a top-flight club can offer consistent game time the England youth international could be best suited to making a switch rather than staying with the Reds in 2020/21.

Elsewhere, Jones goes on to state that the Reds are looking to tie up deals for a number of their young players with Sheyi Ojo set to be given the green light to leave on loan or permanently, with a number of Championship clubs interested.

Goalkeeper Kamil Grabara, who spent last season with Huddersfield, is set for another loan stint with PAOK and Hamburg two or a number of clubs monitoring the 21-year-old.

Ben Woodburn continues to attract loan suitors from the Eredivisie while League One’s Ipswich and Portsmouth are both similarly in the running, while Herbie Kane could be hard to shift as a hamstring injury will see him sidelined until September.