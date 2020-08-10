This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

“Two actual left backs!” “Welcome to Anfield” – Liverpool fans react to the arrival of Kostas Tsimikas

Liverpool confirmed the arrival of Kostas Tsimikas on Monday evening, with fans excited at the prospect of having added another specialist left-back to the side.

The Reds were quick to tie up a deal for the Olympiakos man, who is now the club’s first signing of the summer, joining as cover for Andy Robertson.

The 24-year-old was with the Greek side for six years, which included a spell in the youth side and loan stints at Denmark’s Esbjerg and Netherlands’ Willem II.

And now a switch to Afield has seen him pen a five-year contract, where he will wear the No. 21 shirt which was vacated by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain last year.

Here’s how fans reacted the confirmation of his arrival on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forums.

 

Reds were provided instant relief that another specialist left-back had arrived in a speedy manner…

“Honestly, very happy with this one. It was an area we knew was a potential issue, despite the game cover provided by Mille and Neco, but it was looking like we would chance another season without dedicated back up.” – Limiescouse on the forums.

“I am so happy I no longer have to discuss my preference for not having a right-footer playing left back…” – Iluvatar on the forums.

 

And there were an abundance of welcome messages from fans & a former Red who happens to be an ex-teammate of Tsimikas…

“Going to be a success, because that’s what our signings are! Good luck and welcome to the lad, some tough competition but that’s what will make him even better!” – Incognito on the forums.

“Welcome to the home of Champions, and all the best lad!” – Bonnie Josephs on Facebook.

