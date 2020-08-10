Liverpool confirmed the arrival of Kostas Tsimikas on Monday evening, with fans excited at the prospect of having added another specialist left-back to the side.

The Reds were quick to tie up a deal for the Olympiakos man, who is now the club’s first signing of the summer, joining as cover for Andy Robertson.

The 24-year-old was with the Greek side for six years, which included a spell in the youth side and loan stints at Denmark’s Esbjerg and Netherlands’ Willem II.

And now a switch to Afield has seen him pen a five-year contract, where he will wear the No. 21 shirt which was vacated by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain last year.

Here’s how fans reacted the confirmation of his arrival on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forums.

Reds were provided instant relief that another specialist left-back had arrived in a speedy manner…

Have such respect for him and, considering he didn’t learn to play the position until his early 30’s, James Milner, all things considered was a relatively solid left back. But I, and he — judging from what he says — am so happy Liverpool have a specialist backup in Tsimikas. — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) August 10, 2020

James Milner knowing he doesn’t have to play left back again for us pic.twitter.com/SJ6JW5YPYh — Ryan (@ryan3levis) August 10, 2020

“Honestly, very happy with this one. It was an area we knew was a potential issue, despite the game cover provided by Mille and Neco, but it was looking like we would chance another season without dedicated back up.” – Limiescouse on the forums.

“I am so happy I no longer have to discuss my preference for not having a right-footer playing left back…” – Iluvatar on the forums.

Two actual left backs! I love Milner and fair play to him for playing there when required but having two left footed left backs is much better. Hopefully there is still plenty of game time for him this season! pic.twitter.com/QZh8Di42Pu — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) August 10, 2020

2nd best left back in the league, let's goooo — Red (@TaintlessRed) August 10, 2020

Brilliant from Liverpool. Just over 24 hours from when we first found out of our real interest in the player the the player being announced #LFC — JB – CHAMP19NS* (@JateenLFC) August 10, 2020

I love when we makes signings as they’re not drawn out sagas, they’re quick and done. Moved on from Lewis, then advanced talks for Tsimikas broke yesterday afternoon, and he’s announced a day later. Edwards knows exactly how to do business. — Laurie (@LFCLaurie) August 10, 2020

Robertson is critical to this #LFC side & while he fortunately hasn’t had any major injuries to date, felt cover at left-back was key this summer with intense fixture list. Tsimikas is experienced, suits the style & loves to get forward. Added bonus of Milner staying in midfield. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) August 10, 2020

2 competent left footed LB’s ??? — Cal (@RedsCaIIum) August 10, 2020

And there were an abundance of welcome messages from fans & a former Red who happens to be an ex-teammate of Tsimikas…

??? so happy! Unbelievable player and one of the best guys I met in football. Congratulations brother. Enjoy! You will never walk alone. https://t.co/CcHMx8FoUf — Pedro Chirivella (@pedrochb97) August 10, 2020

“Going to be a success, because that’s what our signings are! Good luck and welcome to the lad, some tough competition but that’s what will make him even better!” – Incognito on the forums.

“Welcome to the home of Champions, and all the best lad!” – Bonnie Josephs on Facebook.

Tsimikas is a Red, then! ????? ??????, Kostas. ??? pic.twitter.com/5y76gBu4zL — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) August 10, 2020