Liverpool FC complete Kostas Tsimikas transfer

Liverpool have announced the arrival of Greek left-back Kostas Tsimikas, who has signed from Olympiakos in a deal worth £11.75 million.

The club have moved fast to lock down a deputy for Andy Robertson, with Tsimikas now officially a Red after the two clubs struck a deal on Sunday.

Tsimikas, 24, arrives at Anfield after six years with the Greek side, which included a year in the youth side and loan spells at Denmark’s Esbjerg and Netherlands’ Willem II.

The Greece international played a total of 86 games for Olympiakos’ first team, and while a specialist left-back, he has also been called to play left midfield on the odd occasion.

His arrival comes as a major boost to Liverpool’s defensive ranks, with Robertson having been the only natural left-back at senior level, where an increase in competition and greater rotational options now available to Jurgen Klopp.

He is believed to have signed a five-year deal worth around £50,000 a week, and will wear the number 21 shirt that was vacated by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in 2019.

“My brother is a Liverpool fan and he pushed me to come here and sign, Tsimikas told the official LFC website upon his arrival. “[As] a kid, I supported Liverpool. For all my family and for my brother, we are very happy for this.

“I think until now he [his brother] doesn’t believe I’m here. Now when he sees the pictures he will understand I’ve signed here and will be very happy.”

A deal for Tsimikas proceeded with great speed following Olympiakos’ elimination from the Europa League on Thursday at the hands of Wolves, the third English team Tsimikas faced in 2019/20 after meeting Arsenal and Tottenham in Europe.

“He has come up against some very tough opponents in the past couple of seasons and done well and we know he relishes the challenge, which is perfect for us,” explained Jurgen Klopp.

“For that reason we are delighted to know we’ll have him with us for the years ahead. I’m so pleased.”

Klopp added: “He is a very good footballer with an attitude to win and to compete, and I really like his mentality. It fits perfectly with the mood and the desire we have in our dressing room already.

A pacey, hard-working full-back, Tsimikas supplied seven assists in 46 appearances last season. He is the Reds’ first signing of the summer with another arrival or two expected in the coming weeks.

Tsimikas could meet his new teammates when the players return for pre-season training at Melwood next week, however he could be afforded a holiday now having still been involved with Olympiakos up to a few days ago.