Liverpool begin their 2020/21 campaign in the Community Shield, taking on FA Cup winners Arsenal in a 4.30pm kickoff (BST). Here’s how to watch on TV around the world.

Just 34 days after their final game of a title-winning season, the Reds are back in competitive action as they take on Arsenal in the Community Shield.

The Gunners booked their place in the clash by winning the FA Cup, which means their last game was less than a month ago, and that is likely to be reflected in how both sides approach the tie.

A traditional curtain-raiser, the Community Shield is growingly considered more of a lucrative friendly, and this will be no more so than this year, with Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta expected to ring the changes throughout.

Liverpool have already played twice in pre-season, beating Stuttgart 3-0 and drawing 2-2 with Salzburg, and this may give them an advantage in a game that could see a host of fringe figures looking to impress.

The last time the Reds won the Community Shield was in 2006, but can they make it five trophies in 15 months with a long-awaited victory this time around?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

The match gets underway at 4.30pm (BST)—or 11.30am in New York, 8.30am in Los Angeles, 1.30am (Sunday) in Sydney, 7.30pm in Dubai and 6.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Arsenal is being shown live on BT Sport 1 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Liverpool vs. Arsenal is being shown live on BT Sport 1 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Arsenal and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Community Shield on the following channels worldwide:

SuperSport 2 Digitalb, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 11, beIN Sports HD 14, beIN Sports 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SL2G, SuperSport 3 Africa, ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Sur, ESPN Play Sur, Kayo Sports, WatchESPN Australia, ESPN, DAZN, Idman TV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, ESPN Play Norte, ESPN Norte, SportKlub 1 Serbia, Astro Go, beIN Sports 2 Thailand, Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2, Startimes World Football, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet Now, PPTV Sport China, Sportklub 1 Croatia, Digi Sport 1, DIGI GO, 6’eren, Eurosport Player Denmark, Dplay Denmark, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, V Sport Jalkapallo, V Sport Premium, Viaplay Finland, Adjarasport TV, TVB Sport, Spiler1, Stod 2 Sport 2, beIN Sports 2 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, BT Sport 1 (ROI), Sport 1, Setanta Sports Kazakhstan, SPOTV ON, TDM Desporto, MaxTV Go, TSN1 Malta, GO TV Anywhere, Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select, Viaplay Norway, Viasat 4 Norway, Eleven Sports 1 Poland, Sport TV1, Sport TV LIVE, Sportbox.ru, matchtv.ru, Match TV, Match! Football 1, 111 mio Sports 1, SportKlub 1 Slovenia, Viaplay Sweden, Azam Sports HD, Setanta Sports Ukraine, SCTV 17

