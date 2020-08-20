When is the Champions League group stage draw for 2020/21?

This Is Anfield

Liverpool will, of course, be in the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League, seeking a third final in four years.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side reached the final in 2018 and 2019, winning their sixth European Cup in the latter.

The draw for 2020/21 group stages takes place on October 1, 2020, in Athens.

The match dates for the group stage are:

Matchday 1: 20–21 October 2020

Matchday 2: 27–28 October 2020

Matchday 3: 3–4 November 2020

Matchday 4: 24–25 November 2020

Matchday 5: 1–2 December 2020

Matchday 6: 8–9 December 2020

The draw for the group stage takes place on December 14, 2020, with the last-16 games taking place on 16–17 & 23–24 February 2021 and 9–10 & 16–17 March 2021.

The draw for the latter knockout stages then takes place on March 19, 2021.

The quarter-finals will take place on 6–7 April 2021 and 13–14 April 2021.

The semi-finals on 27–28 April 2021 and 4–5 May 2021.

The final will be on May 29, 2021, in Istanbul.