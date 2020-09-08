Liverpool were back in training at Melwood on Tuesday, with Harry Wilson in their number as interest in the Welsh winger is yet to resolve in an acceptable bid.

Wilson is among a host of players the Reds would be willing to part ways with this summer, along with the likes of Loris Karius, Marko Grujic, Xherdan Shaqiri, Nat Phillips and Divock Origi.

But so far, the club are yet to receive any offers for their fringe players, with only Dejan Lovren sold after a season that saw him make 15 appearances as fourth-choice centre-back.

With the season set to start on Saturday at home to Leeds, it could even be that some of those players are included in Jurgen Klopp‘s matchday squad.

More likely is that they would be considered for the League Cup clash with Bradford or Lincoln later in the month, but as long as they remain on Merseyside, they can be considered options.

That is clearly the case with Wilson, who was back in training on Tuesday after recovering from a minor injury to link up with the Wales squad for the international break.

Wilson and Neco Williams were both part of the group put through their paces in the buildup to the weekend’s Anfield opener, with the right-back sealing a second 1-0 win of the month for Wales against Bulgaria on Sunday.

After missing the Reds’ pre-season training camp in Austria, this is a boost for Wilson as he works his way back to full fitness.

Liverpool are claimed to value the 23-year-old at £20 million, and according to the Mirror‘s David Anderson, they are “refusing to budge” in talks with Aston Villa, Leeds, Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Southampton.

Anderson writes that Villa are “leading the chase” but have “baulked at their valuation,” with the Midlands side potentially “prepared to go as high as £12 million.”

That would be a considerable drop-off from the price tag set at Anfield, and Villa are “waiting to see if the Reds blink first,” though this seems unlikely if the stance remains that they will simply keep him if the right offer does not present itself.

Jordan Henderson was also back in full training on Tuesday, while Caoimhin Kelleher returned from Republic of Ireland duty to work with Alisson, Adrian and Karius.

The rest of the squad was comprised of those who were not called up, including Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Fabinho, Naby Keita, Takumi Minamino, James Milner and Joel Matip.

Origi and Phillips were also involved, along with youngsters Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Billy Koumetio, Ki-Jana Hoever and Sepp van den Berg.

Klopp has not called in any academy players despite his numbers being short just days before Liverpool’s next game, as both the under-23s and under-18s also kick off their campaign this weekend.