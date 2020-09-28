Liverpool face their toughest test of the season yet as Mikel Arteta’s Gunners visit Anfield. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Craig Pawson.

Chris Williams is running tonight’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @chris78williams or use the comments section below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho Wijnaldum, Keita; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, N.Williams, Milner, Jones, Minamino, Jota, Origi

Arsenal: Leno; Holding, Luiz, Tierney; Bellerin, Elneny, Xhaka, Maitland-Niles; Willian, Aubameyang, Lacazette

Subs: Runarsson, Gabriel, Kolasinac, Ceballos, Saka, Pepe, Nketiah

Our coverage updates automatically below: