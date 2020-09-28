LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, September 28, 2020: The Liverpool team coach drives past a mural of Trent Alexander-Arnold, commissioned by The Anfield Wrap, before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Liverpool vs. Arsenal – Follow the Reds’ Premier League clash here

Liverpool face their toughest test of the season yet as Mikel Arteta’s Gunners visit Anfield. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Craig Pawson.

Chris Williams is running tonight’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @chris78williams or use the comments section below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho Wijnaldum, Keita; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, N.Williams, Milner, Jones, Minamino, Jota, Origi

Arsenal: Leno; Holding, Luiz, Tierney; Bellerin, Elneny, Xhaka, Maitland-Niles; Willian, Aubameyang, Lacazette

Subs: Runarsson, Gabriel, Kolasinac, Ceballos, Saka, Pepe, Nketiah

Our coverage updates automatically below:

