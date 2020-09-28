Liverpool face their toughest test of the season yet as Mikel Arteta’s Gunners visit Anfield. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Craig Pawson.
Chris Williams is running tonight's blog
Teams
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho Wijnaldum, Keita; Salah, Mane, Firmino
Subs: Adrian, N.Williams, Milner, Jones, Minamino, Jota, Origi
Arsenal: Leno; Holding, Luiz, Tierney; Bellerin, Elneny, Xhaka, Maitland-Niles; Willian, Aubameyang, Lacazette
Subs: Runarsson, Gabriel, Kolasinac, Ceballos, Saka, Pepe, Nketiah
Fan Comments