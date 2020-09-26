LONDON, ENGLAND - Tuesday, July 14, 2020: Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta (R) and Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp chat before the FA Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool out to rectify recent intensity lapse against Arsenal – Jurgen Klopp

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool’s recent record against Arsenal may not be up to the high standards they set themselves but Jurgen Klopp sees no reason to fear the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta’s side inflicted a rare defeat on the Reds in July, after Klopp’s side had won their first league title in 30 years, and then won again on penalties in the Community Shield last month after a 1-1 draw at Wembley.

Klopp, who can see the improvement the Spaniard has made since taking over in December, admits the league defeat was down to an even rarer drop in intensity levels.

But there will be no shortage of that at Anfield on Monday.

“We have played them twice now and in the Super Cup game (Community Shield) it was an open game and we were unlucky,” Klopp said.

“I think the league game we helped them slightly as we gave them two goals and we presented the goals on a plate, we made presents.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 29, 2020: Liverpool’s Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' (L) and Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah during the FA Community Shield match between FA Premier League Champions Liverpool FC and FA Cup Winners Arsenal FC. The game was played behind closed doors. (Credit: Chloe Knott/The FA)

“I think it was one of the few games where we, in moments, dropped concentration, it was late last season and Arsenal were waiting for these things.

“In that game we were really good apart from two or three moments. That night we could have won but we didn’t and we accept that.

“I can say a lot of positive things about Arsenal but I think we still have a chance on Monday night.”

Arteta has had an immediate impact in his first nine months in charge, lifting the FA Cup and recording 11 victories in 17 matches since the post-lockdown resumption.

And while the focus is on their attacking resources Klopp has been equally impressed by their organisation.

“Mikel Arteta showed in a pretty short period of time he seems to be an exceptional football manager because the team he sets up now, the structure of the team, is absolutely exceptional,” he added.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 29, 2020: Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores his side’s fifth and winning penalty of the shoot-out against Liverpool after a 1-1 draw during the FA Community Shield match between FA Premier League Champions Liverpool FC and FA Cup Winners Arsenal FC. The game was played behind closed doors. Arsenal won 5-4 on penalties. (Credit: Chloe Knott/The FA)

“You can see the balance between defence and offence is really good. He did an impressive job and changed the whole mood in the club.

“I don’t know exactly what the mood was before he arrived but I don’t think a lot of people thought before the end of the season he would win a competition, and he did that by winning the FA Cup.

“It is a tough opponent, 100 per cent. It is their defensive structure, they defend properly. All the players are involved in their defending.

“They probably defend in a 5-4-1 and when you have quality players in the team, for the other team it is a pretty tricky situation, then with the speed they have for the counter-attack it can cause trouble.”

henderson-mishmash
mishmashcarousel2.jpg
mishmashcarousel1.jpg
mishmashcaroulsel3.jpg
Previous
Next

Liverpool Mishmash Poster

To mark the end of the 30-year wait for a league title, the ‘Liverpool Mishmash’ poster is available to order exclusively on This Is Anfield — the history of the Reds in one image!

SHOP NOW
LEARN MORE
henderson-mishmash
mishmashcarousel2.jpg
mishmashcarousel1.jpg
mishmashcaroulsel3.jpg
Previous
Next
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments