The slate is clean with a new season upon us, one which is set to see various milestones reached and more records on the table as Liverpool aim to keep the good times rolling.

The 2019/20 season was a remarkable one for Jurgen Klopp’s men as the long wait for a league title was brought to an end in a campaign which saw a total of three trophies added to the cabinet and a myriad of records tumble.

And while it will live long in the memory, it is now time to firmly cast all eyes to the 2020/21 season – one which presents yet another opportunity to add another successful chapter to the story.

Not to mention a chance to clinch the records which the Reds narrowly missed out on last season.

It is set to be another thrilling campaign with twists and turns in abundance and here are the records and milestones which are on the card for Liverpool in 2020/21.

A Red Century for the King

Mohamed Salah needs only six goals to hit the 100-goal milestone for Liverpool in all competitions. He would be the 17th player in club history to achieve the feat.

And he is 37 goals away from breaking into the Reds’ all-time top 10 goalscorers list, while finding the net seven more times in the Premier League would see him break into the top flight’s top 50.

Another 100

A century of goals for the Reds is also on Sadio Mane‘s radar with 81 currently to his name – if he were to achieve the feat he would sit alongside Kevin Keegan on 100.

Ninetieth Heaven

The Reds can become the first side with 90-plus points in three successive Premier League seasons after notching 97 and 99 in 2018/19 and 2019/20 respectively.

Quick off the Mark

Salah can also become only the second player to score on the opening day in four consecutive Premier League seasons, following in the footsteps of Teddy Sheringham (1992-93 to 1995-96).

The No. 11 scored against Watford (2017/18), West Ham (2018/19) and Norwich (2019/20).

400 for the Captain

Henderson has made a total of 364 Liverpool appearances and needs only 36 more to hit 400, an incredible tally which would make the skipper the club’s 27th all-time top appearance-maker.

Potenital Milestone Appearances

100: Alisson (currently 89), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (87)

150: Divock Origi (140), Trent Alexander-Arnold (134), Virgil van Dijk (123), Joel Matip (111), Joe Gomez (110)

200: Gini Wijnaldum (187), Sadio Mane (171), Mohamed Salah (153)

250: Roberto Firmino (245), James Milner (215)

First Competitive Goal Hopefuls

Joe Gomez, Neco Williams, Rhian Brewster, Kostas Tsimikas and Harvey Elliott.

Fortress Anfield x4

The chance to go unbeaten at Anfield for the fourth consecutive Premier League season is firmly on the table.

Liverpool’s current record stands at 59 games and another unbeaten home campaign would take the streak to 78, moving the Reds within striking distance of Chelsea‘s record of 86 set from February 2004 – October 2008.

19 Home Victories

The Reds fell agonisingly short last season after succumbing to a 1-1 draw with Burnley to see them equal the record of 55 points from 57, joining Chelsea (2005/06), Man United (2010/11) and Man City (2011/12), and now they have the chance to go one better and make the record their own.

19 Successive Wins

Another shot at redemption rests with securing 19 consecutive Premier League victories, which would set a new all-time record.

The 3-0 defeat at Watford ensured Liverpool’s 18-game winning streak came to a grinding halt last season.

Assist Machines Eye Top 100

Andy Robertson, currently with 32, needs to set up three more Premier League goals to break into the competition’s top 100 all-time assists list, while Trent Alexander-Arnold needs to add nine to his total of 26.

Centurions

Liverpool narrowly missed out on eclipsing the 100-point mark on their way to the title and it will be a tough ask this season, but the record is still well and truly on the line.

Formidable Collection of 3 Points

Another joint record came Liverpool’s way with 32 Premier League victories in 2019/20, and now another chance at making it 33, the most wins in a single season, is on the table.

Victories on the Road

The Reds’ tally of 14 victories away from home in the title-winning campaign was a club record, with the only slip-ups coming against Man United, Watford, Everton, Man City and Man City.

And they’ll have to dig deep once more to better that to either equal (16) or set a new record (17+) on the road.

Top-Flight Goal Milestone

Liverpool need just 41 more Premier League goals to hit the 1900-goal mark – it would see them become only the third club to reach the milestone behind Man United and Arsenal.

Sharing the Load

18 different scorers in the league this season would break the club record of 17 set in 2019/20.

Seeing Double

Klopp’s men notched a new club record of 13 league ‘doubles’ in a single season in 2019/20, which equalled the English top-flight record – and now the challenge is to make the record their own with 14 the target.