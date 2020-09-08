Trent Alexander-Arnold has collected the PFA Young Player of the Year award ahead of five of his peers, after another record-breaking campaign for the Liverpool right-back.

Trent was once again key to Liverpool’s success last season, affirming his place in the top echelon of right-backs in world football.

The 21-year-old featured in every game on the way to Liverpool’s Premier League title triumph, notching a record-breaking 13 assists for a defender and netting four goals of his own in the process.

The 2019/20 campaign was just his third as a regular member of Jurgen Klopp’s first team, where he added league, Super Cup and Club World Cup winner’s medals to his European Cup success.

And Trent, who was the only player nominated for both Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year, beat five fellow young stars to the gong.

Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Mason Mount, Bukayo Saka and Tammy Abraham were the other nominees voted by their peers.

Trent is the first defender to win the award since Kyle Walker in 2011/12 and becomes the fifth different Liverpool player to collect the award after Steven Gerrard (2000/01), Michael Owen (1997/98), Robbie Fowler (1994/95 and 1995/96) and Ian Rush (1982/83).

The right-back was also named in the PFA Team of the Year along with Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson and Sadio Mane.

The award ceremony typically takes place at the end of every season, but the pandemic forced a reschedule to just days before the start of the 2020/21 season in a virtual ceremony.

Qualification for the Young Player of the Year changed this year to players required to be 21 or under on July 1, 2019, as opposed to the previous criteria of being aged 24 or under.

Trent is currently with the England squad for their final game of September internationals against Denmark, after which he will return to Merseyside ahead of Liverpool’s opener against Leeds on Saturday.