Liverpool make the trip to Chelsea for their first away game of the season, looking to make it two from two. Here’s how to watch the clash on TV around the world.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side are back in action against a team looking to challenge for the title after a summer of splashing the cash.

Chelsea are seen as strong contenders this season and will lineup with former Reds target Timo Werner at Stamford Bridge, where the victor of today’s clash will be provided with an early boost for their hopes in 2020/21.

Liverpool, of course, started their reign as champions with a wild 4-3 win over Leeds and will no doubt be hoping for a much improved performance as a defensive unit, where a clean sheet would be their first in eight competitive outings.

A stern tests awaits the Reds this afternoon and if their previous meeting with the Blues which ended 5-3, in July, is anything to go by, then we are in for another thrilling encounter.

Can Klopp’s chargers make it two from two in 2020/21?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

The match gets underway at 4.30pm (BST)—or 11.30am in New York, 8.30am in Los Angeles, 1.30am (Monday) in Sydney, 7.30pm in Dubai and 6.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Chelsea vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which are available to live stream with NOW TV.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Chelsea vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest league clash on the following channels worldwide:

