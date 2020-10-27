Jurgen Klopp has made four changes to his side as Danish champions Midtjylland arrive at Anfield for Liverpool’s second game in the Champions League group stage tonight.

The Reds welcome Midtjylland to Merseyside for their first-ever clash this evening, with this being the first Champions League game played at Anfield since March.

With Klopp taking a rotational approach during a ridiculously busy schedule, the manager has rung the changes again this time out.

Alisson keeps his place in goal, of course, having detailed the persistence that ensured his early return from a shoulder injury during the pre-match press conference.

In front of the Brazilian is a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Joe Gomez and Andy Robertson, with Joel Matip still sidelined through injury.

Klopp’s midfield looks set to be a two-man unit tonight, comprised of Jordan Henderson and James Milner, retaining the 4-2-3-1 setup from Saturday’s win over Sheffield United.

This means Xherdan Shaqiri, Takumi Minamino and Diogo Jota are set for the three supporting roles behind Divock Origi as tonight’s likely central striker.

The manager is able to make five substitutions again tonight, choosing from an expanded bench, with Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino among those available if needed.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Gomez, Robertson; Henderson, Milner; Shaqiri, Minamino, Jota; Origi

Substitutes: Adrian, Kelleher, R.Williams, N.Williams, Wijnaldum, Jones, Cain, Salah, Mane, Firmino

Midtjylland: Andersen; Andersson, Sviatchenko, Scholz, Paulinho; Onyeka, Cajuste; Dreyer, Sisto, Mabil; Kaba

Substitutes: Ottesen, Birkso, Cools, James, Dyhr, Madsen, Evander, Kraev, Isaksen, Anderson, Vibe, Pfeiffer