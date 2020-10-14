Diogo Jota enjoys memorable night with 2 goals and an assist for Portugal

Diogo Jota enjoyed a memorable night for his country on Wednesday, scoring twice and assisting the other as Portugal beat Sweden 3-0.

Lining up on the left of a very fluid attack for the Portuguese, Jota began his night by assisting Man City‘s Bernardo Silva for the opener.

The 23-year-old got himself on the scoresheet just before half-time with a lovely finish from a Joao Cancelo cross from deep on the right – a ball that Trent Alexander-Arnold often plays from a similar position. Jota controlled on his thigh and fired past the Swedish goalkeeper.

His second goal was just as delightful, cutting in from the left side at pace and firing past the keeper.

It was just Jota’s second competitive start for his country, with the other also having resulted in a goal last May.

The match was played at Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon, with around 5,000 fans in attendance.

Jota’s performance will delight Liverpool fans and see the new signing return to Merseyside full of confidence.

With five games now arriving in 14 days, we’re sure to see much more of the £42 million signing in the coming weeks.