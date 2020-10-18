Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Everton saw a pair of midfielders in particular shine at Goodison Park, as the Reds were robbed in the Merseyside derby.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men took on their table-topping locals rivals, aiming to pull level on points.

What took place at Goodison was one of the most dramatic derbies in years, with both sides eventually leaving with a share of the spoils.

Sadio Mane opened the scoring early on from close range, but an injury to Virgil van Dijk ruined Liverpool’s flow and Michael Keane equalised soon after.

Mohamed Salah fired the Reds back in front only for Dominic Calvert-Lewin to equalise, before VAR ludicrously ruled out Jordan Henderson‘s stoppage-time effort.

Here we compare our player ratings with those from the Liverpool Echo, Sky Sports, Squawka, FotMob and the TIA readers.

Thiago (7.9) averaged the highest average rating on his first-ever start for Liverpool – he is going to be a special signing.

The Spaniard exuded technical brilliance throughout the game, playing some outrageous passes and also defending well when required.

TIA’s Henry Jackson felt Thiago was “constantly looking to work creative magic on the ball,” while FotMob highlighted that he made two key passes and completed 93 percent of his passes overall.

Henderson (7.7) was also excellent for Liverpool, returning to the side and setting the tempo both on and off the ball.

He was the joint-second highest-rated Reds player and Ian Doyle of the Echo thought he “brought sorely-missed energy and drive” to the team.

Mane (7.7) was level with Henderson in the reckoning, and was another whose returning influence was much-needed.

Squawka felt the Senegalese “ran things for Liverpool in attack” and Jackson described him as a “devilish mix of pace and unpredictability.”

Adrian (5.6) was widely considered the poorest Reds player at Goodison, as he continues to serve as a weak understudy to Alisson.

The Spaniard “needed stronger hands” for Keane’s goal, according to Doyle, but Squawka were less critical, saying he “didn’t have a bad game.”

Next up for Liverpool is their opening Champions League game of the season away to Ajax on Wednesday night.