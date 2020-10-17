Everton 2-2 Liverpool: Player Ratings

Henderson was denied a stoppage-time winner for Liverpool in their 2-2 draw at Everton on Saturday, as VAR robbed the Reds with two major decisions.

Everton 2-2 Liverpool

Premier League (5), Goodison Park

October 17, 2020

Goals: Keane 19′, Calvert-Lewin 81′; Mane 3′, Salah 72′

Adrian (out of 10) – 5

Adrian was under big pressure after his Aston Villa nightmare, retaining his place with Alisson still injured.

While the Spaniard was improved at Goodison, he still didn’t impress and failed to get a strong enough hand on Michael Keane’s header.

His positional sense was also questionable for Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s equaliser, although he did save well from James Rodriguez.

Makes the whole defence look nervous, like having Mignolet back in goal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 6

Alexander-Arnold’s form has been up-and-down recently and he was again a patchy performer.

The 22-year-old forced Jordan Pickford into a good save after a trademark free-kick, but he looked weak up against Richarlison too often.

It was far from a bad display, but you were left wanting more.

Joel Matip – 7

Matip made his first start of the season at the expense of Joe Gomez, having recovered from a shoulder problem.

The Cameroonian cut a cool figure at the heart of the defence, but he was part of a defensive unit that rarely looked confident.

He slid some lovely passes into midfield, taking risks on the ball, and stuck doggedly to his defensive work, both aerially and on the floor.

Virgil van Dijk – n/a

Sadly, Van Dijk’s afternoon barely got going, as he limped off after a terrible challenge from Jordan Pickford after just 10 minutes.

The hope is that his absence isn’t too lengthy, but it didn’t look good.

Andy Robertson – 7

Robertson was one of the few slight bright sparks away to Villa and he was again good against Everton, proving to be the more influential of Liverpool’s full-backs.

The Scot laid-on an assist for Sadio Mane, allowing him to open the scoring, and he should have got another later in the first half, only for Mane to fluff his lines.

Poor for Calvert-Lewin’s equaliser, though, allowing the striker to get above him too easily.

Fabinho – 7

Despite Fabinho being a potential centre-back option at Goodison Park, Jurgen Klopp used him in his preferred No.6 role.

The Brazilian was a dominant figure in the Reds’ midfield, using his physicality and quality to good use, allowing Liverpool’s middle men to boss Everton‘s for big periods.

He didn’t cover himself in glory for Keane’s goal, however, failing to match the centre-back’s jump and letting him power a header past Adrian.

Thiago – 8

What a footballer this player is. He makes every pass look elegant.

Liverpool’s hugely exciting summer signing started a game for the first time since joining from Bayern Munich and he didn’t disappoint.

After taking a little time to get into the game, the Spaniard was a joy to watch, constantly looking to work creative magic on the ball and defending solidly, too.

His no-look, reverse pass for what would have been the winning goal was exquisite.

Jordan Henderson – 8 (Man of the Match)

Henderson was another who made a very welcome return to the team, with his leadership and pressing ability much-missed at Villa.

The skipper was superb for the Reds from minute one, looking like a man on a mission and setting the tempo for a good team performance.

Henderson was relentless in his off-the-ball work, hassling the life out of the opposition, but he was also slick in possession, and forward-thinking.

So gutting that he wasn’t awarded a very memorable derby winner.

Mohamed Salah – 8

Salah has looked electric this season and that was no different at Goodison, with Liverpool’s No.11 arguably the liveliest player on the pitch.

Drifting inside and wreaking havoc, Salah’s tough was sublime at times and he already seems to have built up an on-pitch understanding with Thiago.

Scuffed a few good chances in the first half, but smashed home a stunning finish to put Liverpool 2-1 up.

Sadio Mane – 7

Mane’s return to the side was extremely welcome, and much like Salah on the other flank, he was a devilish mix of pace and unpredictability.

The Senegalese put Liverpool 1-0 up early on with a well-taken effort from close-range, but did also miss a great opportunity, as mentioned.

Quiet in the second half though.

Roberto Firmino – 6

Firmino has been badly out of form by his high standards, but there were signs of improvement at Goodison.

The 29-year-old still wasn’t back to his fluent best, but there were still some typically subtle touches on show, and a huge amount of good defensive work.

Substitutes

Joe Gomez (on for Van Dijk, 11′) – 6

Gomez largely did solidly after coming on, especially under such pressure after his most recent showing.

It was a long way from perfect, though, and there is no denying that Liverpool looked more susceptible with him on the pitch than Van Dijk.

Fortunate that Calvert-Lewin didn’t convert from a low cross, having lost his man.

Dioga Jota (on for Firmino, 78′) – 6

No real time to make an impact.

Gini Wijnaldum (on for Fabinho, 90′) – n/a

Only on the pitch for a matter of minutes.

Subs not used: Kelleher, Milner, Jones, Minamino

Manager

Jurgen Klopp – 7

Klopp revealed that he sent a text to his players after the Villa defeat, no doubt demanding a response.

That is exactly what he got on the whole, especially at the start, when Liverpool came flying out of the traps, prior to Van Dijk’s injury.

There are still defensive concerns, though, particularly with Adrian and Gomez, and that needs to be worked on.

Aside from Alisson for Adrian, the starting XI was what many would consider to be the Reds’ best side.