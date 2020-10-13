We cannot wait to get back into Anfield – but until then, there is an alternative for local supporters with some non-league clubs offering admission.

The powers that be have decided thousands can be in certain places, but not in others, so we’re still waiting to get in for a Liverpool game since our beloved Reds became champions.

But lower down the league pyramid – step 7 and below, to be precise – there are grounds with up to 30 per cent capacities allowed, with most of the teams playing in totally open-air environments rather than stadiums.

We’ve rounded up those who you can head off and see in and around the north west, with games in midweek and this weekend allowing supporters to buy tickets.

Local lockdown laws and coronavirus safety protocols apply in all cases, including track-and-trace, and supporters should be aware that fixtures or supporters being allowed in are subject to change depending on government advice.

Marine FC have confirmed their FA Cup match against Nantwich will go ahead as planned.

The visiting side have encountered four positive tests of Covid-19 in the squad but have confirmed procedures have been followed and certain players are out of selection contention as a result.

Marine are giving their players the choice of whether to play or not, and fans who have already bought a ticket are entitled to a refund.

Those who want to head to the game on Tuesday night at 7:45pm can buy tickets here.

At the weekend, Marine are home to Mossley in the FA Trophy, with kick-off at 3pm on Saturday 17.

There is not such good news for the Tuesday night game between Prescot Cables and City of Liverpool.

The home side say that after discussions with Knowsley Council and the Northern Premier League, their fixture in that competition will be played behind closed doors.

Prescot are at home to Frickley on 17 October and say they will update supporters in due course as to the format of games “while Tier 3 lockdown measures are in place”.

Similarly, AFC Liverpool have announced that all first-team fixtures have been suspended.

Games for the next two weeks have been postponed and the situation will be revised on an ongoing basis depending on local restrictions.

City of Liverpool themelves are at home to Cleethorpes Town on 17 October with a 3pm kick-off.

The Purps have a new first-team manager in Michael Elisson.

CoL have had limited numbers of fans in their home matches until now and there is not yet any confirmation of change for the weekend cup fixture. Fans intending to attend should check the website in the days following tonight’s game.

St. Helen’s Town FC are in action this weekend, however, with supporters invited along to the FA Vase fixture away to North Ferriby.

Coach travel is available through the club website on the above link.

In the North West Counties League, Warrington Rylands are at home to Avro on Tuesday night at 7:45pm. They are urging fans to come early to comply with Covid guidelines at the match.

Bootle‘s game against Skelmersdale United tonight is postponed. Both sides are away at the weekend.