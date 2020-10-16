Harvey Elliott has joined Championship side Blackburn Rovers on a season-long loan, in an unexpected deal in the final hours of the extended English transfer window.

Liverpool completed a flurry of late deals on the final day of business between the Premier League and Football League, but a departure for Elliott had not been on the cards.

The 17-year-old had been expected to stay as part of Jurgen Klopp‘s first-team squad, and was even named in the Reds’ 24-man selection for the Champions League group stage.

But with Diogo Jota, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri all competing for places behind the established front three, Liverpool were open to a deadline-day loan for Elliott.

That has seen Blackburn complete an excellent deal as the teenager will spend the rest of the campaign at Ewood Park, giving him an opportunity to play regular first-team football.

Elliott made just one appearance for Liverpool in the first months of the season, that being in the 7-2 victory over Lincoln in the League Cup, impressing in his 57 minutes on the pitch before making way for Jota.

There would have been few openings for the youngster in Klopp’s side this season, however, and the hope is he can develop further with a key role at Blackburn.

Rovers are currently managed by Tony Mowbray, who has overseen steady progress since taking over in 2017, first with promotion from League One and then 15th- and 11th-placed finishes in the Championship the following two campaigns.

This term, Blackburn will be eyeing promotion to the Premier League, and signing a talent of the calibre of Elliott, regardless of his age, could help them in their bid.

At 17, Elliott already played 12 times at senior level for Liverpool and Fulham, and is highly regarded by Klopp – with a potential first-team role opening up at Anfield next season if Shaqiri and Origi leave as expected.

Good luck, Harvey!