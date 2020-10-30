Jurgen Klopp has revealed he has a secret Instagram account under a pseudonym name which provides timely reminders and updates over his players.

The boss has been vocal over the use of social media over the years, for both positive and negative reasons, and has regularly distanced himself from having an account of his own despite murmurings to the contrary.

In fact in 2017, he told This Is Anfield that he is “definitely too old for social media.”

But in an entertaining interview with talkSPORT’s Laura Woods, Klopp disclosed that he does in fact possess an account but keeps a low profile and instead uses the app to keep tabs on timely birthday reminders and what his squad are getting up to away from Melwood.

Klopp’s revelation came after he was tasked with naming one of his players for a number of SoS situations, including who would take over as manager, babysit his kids, act as his personal chef and be the one to spend 10 hours stuck in a lift with.

“Since last summer I’m on Instagram. I’m not active but I [follow] all my players,” Klopp explained.

“I told Ox already now that I follow him and his missus. They obviously have a fancy life when I’m not around!

“I have a secret name. I understand more and more of the principles of social media but I’ll never be active on it, but it’s really fun and when I go on it it’s always the same guys.

“The good thing is I can never again forget one of my players’ birthdays! That’s really cool.”

After being asked who he would turn to in the event of car troubles, he disclosed that he found out about Mohamed Salah‘s acts of kindness in local petrol stations, which included paying for people’s fuel, from scrolling through Instagram.

“Mo Salah. He obviously has the most incidents in the streets and he knows all the people in petrol stations, which I know from Instagram!” Klopp continued.

“He didn’t tell me, I had to see it there. And, yeah, he always knows where the next petrol station is so he could probably help me.”

The interview is certainly worth watching in its entirety with Klopp in high spirits throughout but it does make you wonder if Reds, who are known to be social media savvy, will uncover his secret account.