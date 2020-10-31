Layton Stewart extending his scoring run to nine goals in six as the Liverpool under-18s surged to another big win, a 4-1 victory over Newcastle maintaining their title hopes.

Liverpool U18s 4-1 Newcastle U18s

U18 Premier League, Kirkby

October 31, 2020

Goals: Woltman 21′, Morton 29′, 51′, Stewart 71′; De Bolle 85′

On the back of a 4-0 triumph in the Merseyside derby last time out, the young Reds welcomed Newcastle to Kirkby looking for another win to move to the top of the U18 Premier League.

Marc Bridge-Wilkinson made two interesting calls as midfielders Dominic Corness and Isaac Mabaya took up places at left-back and right-back respectively, with the form of the likes of Tyler Morton and James Balagizi ensuring fierce competition in the middle of the park.

Max Woltman has firmly established himself as a first-choice starter in attack, and it was the 17-year-old who put Liverpool ahead in the 21st minute, latching onto a ball over the top from centre-back Lee Jonas to slot it in.

He then turned provider for birthday boy Morton, who slid home for his first goal of the season, returning from injury with a bang after an assist against Everton, too.

As the wind roared at Kirkby, Liverpool looked to take advantage from a rare quality from their left-back Corness, and having scored twice from a corner in the 5-0 win over Stoke in the first game of the season, the youngster went close with another.

The third goal of the game came soon after, though, and it was Morton who benefited from brilliant work from the impressive Melkamu Frauendorf, who pulled the ball back for the midfielder to fire in for 3-0.

Newcastle weren’t without their opportunities, though, and it took a phenomenal clearance from the captain Jarell Quansah to keep them out, with the centre-back’s interception seeing the ball strike against his own crossbar and out.

As ever, Stewart was dangerous and desperate for a goal, and after a number of earlier chances the striker finally got his name on the scoresheet – that for the ninth time already this season – volleying home after more interplay from Morton and Frauendorf.

The visitors did grab one back before full-time, with Lucas De Bolle the scorer, but it was too far gone as Liverpool surged to their fifth win in six to go a point off the top of the league.

TIA Man of the Match: Melkamu Frauendorf

Liverpool U18s: Ojrzynski; Mabaya, Jonas, Quansah, Corness; Stephenson, Morton, Balagizi (Musialowski 66′); Frauendorf, Woltman, Stewart (Cannonier 80′)

Subs not used: Davies, Wilson

Next Match: Wolves (A) – U18 Premier League – Saturday, November 7, 11.30am (GMT)