Liverpool are seeking further clarification from football’s authorities after the Merseyside derby on Saturday saw two highly contentious decisions go against the Reds.

The decision of the VAR referee, David Coote, not to even look at the challenge by Jordan Pickford on Virgil van Dijk, and then the unclear offside on Jordan Henderson‘s stoppage-time matchwinning goal has riled Reds bosses.

Liverpool are concerned by what they see as confused and contradictory messaging that has been forthcoming to date in terms of attempting to explain how these decisions were arrived at.

Liverpool believe that, at present, there are conflicting versions of events, neither of which is satisfactory.

Club sources say that they believe this is deeply troubling, particularly after the injury to Van Dijk due to Pickford’s reckless challenge which went completely unpunished.

Liverpool are keen to stress that it is not about decisions not going their way but the integrity of the game for everyone and the safety of players.

They also say that the club respect more than anyone the integrity of the officials and for that reason believe transparency around how and why the outcomes were determined is crucial.

The club will now be seeking further redress from the relevant authorities.