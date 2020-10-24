Rhian Brewster was left with a lasting impression of Liverpool’s tireless work ethic before his departure to Sheffield United, with James Milner one of the key standard-bearers.

The 20-year-old sought pastures at the end of the summer transfer window, opting for a permanent departure rather than a second successive loan spell.

Brewster joined Liverpool back in 2015 as a 15-year-old and went on to make a total of four senior appearances, with an untimely ankle injury setting him back from making an earlier impact.

A natural finisher with flair, Brewster would become the Blades’ record signing in a deal worth up to £23.5 million as he searched for regular first-team football, which was not available at Liverpool in the short-term.

And while his future now lies elsewhere and he will be plotting the Reds’ downfall at Anfield, he has reflected fondly on his time at the club and the lasting lesson of work ethic and being a professional at all times.

Boxes Milner ticks all those boxes and was name-checked by the striker when reflecting on the legacy he hopes to one day leave.

“Not one person slacks off and I’ll always remember that. Even if I feel I want to,” Brewster told the Daily Mail.

“For example James Milner. He’s in his 30s and still going strong. That’s for a reason. Because he is always in the gym, eating right, doing everything he can to be the best. That’s one thing that I’ll 100 percent take from Liverpool and James Milner.

“I would 100 percent take that [longevity] and look what he is doing in his 30s and why can’t I do that?

“The standards, they set the bar very high and that’s something I will never forget and hopefully people looking at me, when I’m older they will hopefully feel the same way.”

As for his quick return to his former home, Brewster admitted it will be “weird” but it will provide the ideal opportunity to say his final farewells after the swift nature of his departure.

“It’s going to be a bit weird,” Brewster continued. “But it will be a nice moment, just to see everybody. I didn’t get to say goodbye because it [the transfer] happened so quick.”