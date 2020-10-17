It may have come in a sour Merseyside derby, but Mohamed Salah‘s goal in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at Everton was his 100th for the club, in the third-fewest games in history.

Salah scored the Reds’ second goal in a controversial game at Goodison Park, firing in with ice-cold composure from a loose ball in the penalty area.

It marked the Egyptian’s 100th strike since joining Liverpool in 2017, with Salah barely stopping over the past three years, reaching the milestone in just 159 appearances.

That means only two players have recorded their century in fewer outings, those being Jack Parkinson (153 games) and Roger Hunt (144 games).

He is the first to hit 100 goals since Steven Gerrard in 2008 and only the 17th to do so in Liverpool’s 128-year history, with few managing the feat in the Premier League era.

Mohamed Salah has become the first player since Steven Gerrard [2008] & the 17th player in #LFC history to enter the '100' goals club. The Egyptian also becomes the third fastest player to score 100 goals for the club. pic.twitter.com/spG3c6JGnv — Carl Clemente (@clemente_carl) October 17, 2020

Salah is ahead of the likes of Robbie Fowler (165 games), Ian Rush (166 games), Gordon Hodgson (170 games) and Michael Owen (184 games), and has moved level with Kevin Keegan as joint-16th in the club’s all-time scorers’ list.

It is an incredible achievement that shows the impact Salah has had since joining the Reds from AS Roma, but as Klopp attested after the derby, the circumstances soured the moment.

“I hope you find something in your notes about how often I said how good Mo is and all these boys are,” he said, when asked about Salah’s record.

“Great, the goal was sensational, but I’m not in the mood to talk about that now.

“Yes, it was a sensational goal, and the numbers are incredible, it’s really crazy. But not even Mo wants to talk about that in the moment.”