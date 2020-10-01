LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 12, 2020: Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah looks dejected after missing a chance during the opening FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“Never feels good to lose”, “God help Villa!” – Fans react as Liverpool exit the League Cup

Liverpool lost 5-4 on penalties to Arsenal in the League Cup fourth round on Thursday, following a goalless draw after 90 minutes.

Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal (4-5 on pens)

League Cup Fourth Round, Anfield
October 1, 2020

Jurgen Klopp‘s side took on the Gunners for the second time in the space of four days, following Monday’s 3-1 win in the Premier League.

Both managers made numerous changes to personnel and it showed, with chances at a premium in the first half, barring Takumi Minamino hitting the crossbar.

Virgil van Dijk, Marko Grujic (twice) and Diogo Jota were all denied by Bernd Leno after the break, and the latter also curled wide.

It was Adrian‘s turn to bail his side out later in the half, keeping out Rob Holding’s header from point-blank range.

The match finished goalless and a penalty shootout was needed to separate the two sides, and it was Arsenal who prevailed.

Divock Origi and Harry Wilson saw their spot-kicks saved, allowing Joe Willock to squeeze the winning effort past Adrian.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the win on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

 

There were mixed feelings after the final whistle…

“With a team like that, we should be expecting a win TBH.”

Brian Gray on Facebook.

“P****d off we’re outta this. Going to be plenty on here saying ‘it’s only the league cup’ and yes it is the bottom priority but it’s still a priority.”

richieh_10 on the forums.

 

Jota impressed on his full Reds debut, and others were also praised…

“Jota and R Williams were outstanding.”

Omar Turan on Facebook.

“Honourable mention to Grujic and Jota.”

Rooster on the forums.

 

Wilson and Origi struggled, though, beyond their penalty misses…

“I think Harry Wilson will go out on loan or be sold. I don’t see him having a future at Liverpool.”

BenRednoseKopite on Facebook.

“Very disappointed in Wilson and Origi, anyone can miss a peno but both were poor during the game.”

T.C.B on the forums.

 

Focus quickly turned to Aston Villa on Sunday…

“Next stop, Villa Park.” – Tom Oakes on Facebook.

“On to Villa. YNWA.”

Buster_LFC08 on the forums.

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.

