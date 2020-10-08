On October 8 2015, Jurgen Klopp was ushered in as the new Liverpool manager and in the years since he has made history and forged a long-lasting legacy. Here is his reign in numbers.

It’s been nothing short of a dream for the Reds and Klopp, a match made in heaven and one which has restored the club back where it belongs at the top of club football.

The boss made Liverpool winners once more by securing the European Cup and made history when he oversaw the end of a 30-year wait for the league title, all the while transforming the careers of his players and singing off the same hymn sheet as the fans.

The five years have gone in a flash but will be forever enshrined in the history books, and the exciting prospect is that he’s far from finished.

272

The games Klopp has overseen as Liverpool manager in all competitions to date.

17

The number of players handed the captain’s armband: Henderson, Milner, Lucas, Toure, Allen, Benteke, Enrique, Flanagan, Sakho, Skrtel, Can, Coutinho, Mignolet, Lovren, Van Dijk, Chirivella, Jones.

565

Goals scored under his watch in all competitions; Europe – 105, Premier League – 402, FA Cup – 17, League Cup – 36, Club World Cup – 3, Super Cup – 2.

99

The number of goals notched by the club’s highest scorer under the boss, Mohamed Salah.

92

The number of league victories recorded by Klopp in his first 150 games in the manager’s seat, a tally which is more than any other Liverpool manager in history.

7

The games left in the season when Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions – a new English top-flight record.

18

The longest winning run recorded under his tutelage, in 2019/20. It equalled Man City‘s record for the most successive victories in the English top-flight.

107

The clean sheets across all competitions, starting from his first game against Tottenham up until the stalemate against Arsenal in the League Cup.

1

The first manager of a British team to hold the European Cup, Super Cup and Club World Cup simultaneously.

58

Players that have been handed their Liverpool debut. It all started with Connor Randall vs. Bournemouth in Klopp’s fourth game in charge and the last was Diogo Jota at Lincoln.

61

The incredible, ongoing, unbeaten streak at Anfield in the Premier League, stretching back to April 2017 when Crystal Palace clinched a 2-1 win.

15

The seconds on the clock for the fastest goal scored under Klopp, it came off the boot of Naby Keita against Huddersfield in 2019.

8

The number of defeats against a ‘big-six’ rival in a total of 50 games. Dominance.

26

Players to sign on the dotted line since Klopp arrived.

88

The different players used in all competitions throughout his reign so far.

404

Points accumulated out of a possible 558 in the Premier League since arriving.

1

The number of times Liverpool have been beaten in a two-legged European tie, the Reds have won 10 of 11 across the Europa League and Champions League.

42

The different number of Reds to have scored for Klopp, Emre Can was the first and Diogo Jota the latest.

242

The number of appearances of his most relied upon player, Roberto Firmino.

4

The pieces of silverware added to the trophy cabinet: European Cup, Super Cup, Club World Cup and Premier League title.

4

The years left on his current contract, and you can expect the number above this one to rise by that time.