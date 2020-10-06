The Swiss FA have confirmed that Xherdan Shaqiri has tested positive for COVID-19 after reporting for international duty this month, and is now self-isolating.

Shaqiri was among 21 Liverpool first-team players called up for World Cup qualifiers and UEFA Nations League clashes this month, with Switzerland due to play Croatia, Spain and Germany.

As per current protocol, all players were tested for COVID-19 on their arrival, and on Tuesday morning, the Swiss FA (SFV) confirmed that Shaqiri had returned positive.

The SFV released a statement saying “in consultation with the health authorities, he is in isolation,” and added that “clarifications are currently underway with the local health authorities about how to proceed.”

Shaqiri is the third Liverpool player to be confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19, with Thiago and Sadio Mane also in isolation at present.

Kostas Tsimikas is also believed to have returned a positive test while on duty with Greece last month.

It is a situation that highlights the farcical nature of international fixtures going ahead during a global pandemic, not only as planned, but with additional friendlies organised by many FAs.

Switzerland’s first game of the month is a friendly at home to Croatia, before travelling to both Spain and Germany for games in the UEFA Nations League.

Shaqiri will now no longer take part, and is now likely to remain in Switzerland for the next 10 days and won’t feature in the Merseyside derby on October 17.

This comes after the 28-year-old failed to secure a move away from Liverpool in the summer transfer window, despite clubs from Germany and Italy registering their interest.

Liverpool have now corroborated the news of Shaqiri’s positive COVID-19 test.