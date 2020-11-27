LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 22, 2020: Liverpool’s goalkeeper Alisson Becker during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Alisson set for a century & Klopp aims to break Reds’ away-day streak

Liverpool face Brighton on Saturday having won 19 of the 31 meetings between the sides. Here are the best of the stats and facts ahead of kick-off.

An opponent we love

The Reds have won all four games played at the Amex, three in the League and one in the League Cup.

In the 31 total meetings between the sides, Liverpool have failed to score only three times.

The six Premier league clashes have seen Liverpool win them all – scoring 16 and conceding three.

 

Milestones and memories

BRIGHTON & HOVE, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 8, 2020: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson celebrates scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the AMEX Stadium. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by Propaganda)

Alisson could play his 100th game for Liverpool in all competitions.

Jordan Henderson’s last Liverpool goal came in the win on this ground last July.

Liverpool’s next goal will be their 250th away from home on an opponent’s ground in all competitions under Jurgen Klopp. This will be his 136th such game.

 

Form and fortune

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 22, 2020: Liverpool’s manager Jürgen Klopp gives an interview to LFC.TV after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Avoid defeat today and Liverpool will go back to the top of the table.

They are one of six teams to have led the division overnight this season.

Liverpool have not won away from home in the league in their last three games – the defeat at Aston Villa followed by draws at Everton and Manchester City.

Not since early in 2017 (January – March) have the Reds gone winless in four on the road in the top flight, which was ultimately a sequence of five.

In all games played at 12:30pm under Klopp the Reds have lost four of 21 while they have won six and lost two of the 13 played away from home.

 

Seagulls

The Seagulls have yet to win at home this season in four league games. They lost 3-1 to Chelsea and 3-2 to Manchester United but have since drawn with West Brom (1-1) and Burnley (1-0).

They have not won in eight home league games since coming from behind to defeat Arsenal 2-1 in June with Lewis Dunk and Neal Maupay scoring in the last 15 minutes.

Brighton have kept two clean sheets at the AMEX in the league this calendar year.

The victory at Aston Villa last weekend was their second of the season in the top flight and they have won five of the last 27 in the Premier League.

Adam Lallana scored 22 goals in 178 games in all competitions for Liverpool before his summer move to Brighton. 18 of those goals came in 128 league appearances.

 

Scorers this season

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 22, 2020: Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino (L) celebrates with team-mate Sadio Mané after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool: Salah 10, Jota 8, Mane 5, Minamino 3, Jones 2, Grujic 1, Firmino 2, Origi 1, Robertson 1, Shaqiri 1, Van Dijk 1, own goals 2.

Brighton: Maupay 4, MacAllister 3, Jahanbakhsh 2, March 2, Bernardo 1, Bissouma 1, Connolly 1, Gyokeres 1, Lamptey 1, Trossard 1, Welbeck 1, own goals 1.

