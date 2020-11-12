LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 27, 2020: Liverpool's Joe Gomez during the UEFA Champions League Group D match between Liverpool FC and FC Midtjylland at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“Another desperately cruel blow,” “Klopp player-manager now?” – Fans react to Joe Gomez injury blow

Liverpool have confirmed that Joe Gomez has undergone successful surgery to repair damage to his patella tendon, leaving fans devastated for the defender.

The Reds were dealt another almighty blow to their defensive ranks in the form of Gomez’s injury he sustained in England training, which is to see him miss “a significant part of the remainder of 2020-21.”

The positives are that his first step on the road to recovery has already been undertaken with surgery in London, where damage was isolated to only the tendon and no other ligaments in his left knee.

It is the opposite knee to that of the one he sustained ACL damage back in 2015 as previously speculated, but it will be another long road to recovery for the 23-year-old who has had more than enough adversity thrown his way.

The injury leaves Jurgen Klopp‘s side thin on options at the back, with Joel Matip the sole senior centre-back remaining, with Fabinho now no longer an emergency option alongside the likes of Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams.

News of Gomez’s injury first broke on Wednesday afternoon and was confirmed by the club on Thursday, and here’s how Liverpool fans reacted on social media.

 

There was obvious devastation as well wishes were sent Gomez’s way…

 

Optimism was sought for some while international duty rightly came under fire once more…

 

And it’s time to get creative before the January window…

