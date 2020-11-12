Liverpool have confirmed that Joe Gomez has undergone successful surgery to repair damage to his patella tendon, leaving fans devastated for the defender.

The Reds were dealt another almighty blow to their defensive ranks in the form of Gomez’s injury he sustained in England training, which is to see him miss “a significant part of the remainder of 2020-21.”

The positives are that his first step on the road to recovery has already been undertaken with surgery in London, where damage was isolated to only the tendon and no other ligaments in his left knee.

It is the opposite knee to that of the one he sustained ACL damage back in 2015 as previously speculated, but it will be another long road to recovery for the 23-year-old who has had more than enough adversity thrown his way.

The injury leaves Jurgen Klopp‘s side thin on options at the back, with Joel Matip the sole senior centre-back remaining, with Fabinho now no longer an emergency option alongside the likes of Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams.

News of Gomez’s injury first broke on Wednesday afternoon and was confirmed by the club on Thursday, and here’s how Liverpool fans reacted on social media.

There was obvious devastation as well wishes were sent Gomez’s way…

Wishing @J_Gomez97 all the best. He’s come back strong from devastating setbacks before and no doubt he will do so again. #LFC https://t.co/Dmj0PF9Oqc — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) November 12, 2020

At 23, Joe Gomez has had to deal with four very significant injuries in his career. That’s a hell of a lot to go through physically & mentally. Had really stepped up as a leader since Van Dijk’s injury & found form. Another desperately cruel blow. Wish him all the best. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) November 12, 2020

No ligament damage for Joe Gomez is a ray of light for him and us. Wish him all the best — David Stafford (@djstaffs1) November 12, 2020

Get well soon @J_Gomez97 — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) November 12, 2020

Hopefully a speedy recovery for joe gomez absolutely gutted for him.bring in the 5 sub rule make it mandatory for this season two of our best defenders injured due to far too many games this season should have been delayed — Mundeep Basi (@BasiMundeep) November 11, 2020

Optimism was sought for some while international duty rightly came under fire once more…

glad we’re doing internationals still super worthwhile and sane and fine https://t.co/GU5KWIv6gQ — nate (@natefc) November 11, 2020

Man, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are gonna have so much fire in their bellies next season. I can’t wait for the moment that they’re both back playing together. — AnfieldKick (@AnfieldKick) November 12, 2020

not enough centre-backs, too many international breaks https://t.co/tOZYLcO2Fb — Karl Matchett (@karlmatchett) November 11, 2020

Remember how mad this stat was. Joe Gomez is so unlucky to be suffering a 3rd major career injury at just 23. His form dipped but when him and Virgil are back and at their best they can create one of the best PL cb partnerships of all time. So gutting how unlucky he is. https://t.co/NYN4xuq1pm — Tommy (@TLister77) November 11, 2020

SON OF A BITCH! Honestly, though, WHY are we playing internationals during a pandemic? Sending players all around the world?! Idiotic. https://t.co/gGq2q6FUTd — Erin Mc Asterisk (@ErinNYC75) November 11, 2020

If the Joe Gomez injury is long-term, hopefully he'll at least be able to do some of the rehab alongside Van Dijk. They could be a big support to each other. And would probably return as an even stronger partnership. — James Martin (@JamesMartin013) November 12, 2020

So far this season, #LFC have had to endure:

1) Hardest fixtures of any team in the league

2) most negative VAR decisions (minus 5)

3) more games lost to injury in 8 weeks than any other LFC season.

Yet we are 1 point off top spot and have the best XG difference in the EPL. — Dan Kennett (@DanKennett) November 11, 2020

Joe Gomez with potentially a serious injury whilst training for a pointless international friendly, in the middle of a pandemic…. Something has to change. — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) November 11, 2020

And it’s time to get creative before the January window…

We’ll need to somehow go through the Christmas schedule with both Fabinho and Matip staying fit and get two cbs in literally on new year’s day — Relvas (@LFCRelvas) November 12, 2020

Only thing Liverpool can now do is ask Alisson to play rush. — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) November 11, 2020

super excited to see Klopp playing CB over the festive period at this rate — nate (@natefc) November 11, 2020

Liverpool in need of a short-term fix in defence. Someone with experience, a centre-back, who knows the system, who has a great mentality and commands the respect of league champions. I know just the guy to step in… pic.twitter.com/JDvvicnMFC — Karl Matchett (@karlmatchett) November 11, 2020

So Fab-Bobby-Matip-Robbo it is then…. — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) November 11, 2020

So … Klopp is player-manager now then? #lfc — Dave Phillips (@lovefutebol) November 11, 2020