Liverpool were made to settle for a 1-1 draw in a dramatic clash at Brighton, leaving fans with mixed feelings.

Brighton 1-1 Liverpool

Premier League (10), Amex Stadium

November 28, 2020

Goals: Gross pen 90+3′ ; Jota 60′

The Reds were on the road for their 10th league game of the season aiming to keep their place at the top of the table but were left to settle for a point.

It was a somewhat eventful opening half as Neal Muapay missed from the penalty spot before Mohamed Salah’s goal was ruled out for offside by the smallest of margins, with the hosts bamboozling a disjoined Reds outfit.

Jordan Henderson’s introduction at half-time added more balance and poise to Liverpool’s play and Diogo Jota came up trumps with a run across the box where he cut it back across the goalkeeper to put his side into the lead.

And just when it looked like Liverpool would take all three points back to Merseyside, a stoppage-time penalty was converted by Pascal Gross after the VAR pitchside monitor was consulted.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

Jota received widespread praise for what had looked to be the winner…

The way Jota wriggles through the box there is so Suarez-esque. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) November 28, 2020

Really good Salah assist for that brilliant Jota goal. Robertson fired it in at him but Salah's touch was perfect for Jota. #BHALIV — James Nalton (@JDNalton) November 28, 2020

What a signing Diogo Jota has been. What a good run: pace, touch, dummies, finish. Knew exactly what he was doing, exactly where the Brighton defenders were and exactly where to place his shot. Looks completely at home with the champions. #lfc #BHALIV — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) November 28, 2020

Jota embarrassed them there. Class act. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) November 28, 2020

“You know it’s a goal when Jota has the ball in and around the box. What a player!” Colossal_centre_back on the forums.

Diogo Jota is taking over the world — The Jets Fanatic (@DAitken90) November 28, 2020

It's him. Again. Diogo Jota. The desire to be the difference and the confidence that he'll do it. — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) November 28, 2020

But there were strong feelings to the penalty awarded to Brighton at the death…

I’m honestly speechless at what football has become. — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) November 28, 2020

That is a stunning decision. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) November 28, 2020

That is absolutely ridiculous. Nobody even appealed. Game has completely gone — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) November 28, 2020

That's a penalty. A sickener, but it's the right call. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) November 28, 2020

If VAR was brought in to give Liverpool the title then it’s doing a terrible job of it this season! — David Lynch (@dmlynch) November 28, 2020

#VAR is not the problem there, it's Kevin Friend and Stuart Attwell's decision making. As simple as that. — Matt Addison (@MattAddison97) November 28, 2020

Is there even one time in the history of football where any referee gives that Brighton penalty in real time? Nope. Not even once. That shows the idiocy of VAR…and even Danny Wellbeck conceded that afterwards…#BHALIV #LIV — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) November 28, 2020

And while the decisions were not the primary focus for some, the loss of in the moment reactions was…

Once it goes VAR, I know we’re not getting it. #LFC — Graeme Kelly (@GraemeKelly1) November 28, 2020

Think we should bin VAR to honor Maradona’s memory tbh. Seems like a feel-good project that could bring us all together. Let’s bring back chaos. — Mari Lewis (@MariCLewis) November 28, 2020

All three VAR decisions correct at the AMEX in my opinion, but that game shows how difficult it can be to enjoy football this season. No fans, so many stoppages and so many injuries. Boring! — Jack Lusby (@jacklusby_) November 28, 2020

I don’t celebrate goals anymore. Rubbish. Absolutely rubbish. — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) November 28, 2020

? we've got the most negative VAR over rules in the league ? — Dan Kennett (@DanKennett) November 28, 2020

My long term concern with VAR is this: risks fans, when they are present, not celebrating legitimate goals (as much, or at all) and therefore transforms the mood of the entire game and the sport. In my view, not worth it. — Simon Hughes (@Simon_Hughes__) November 28, 2020

Can’t be arsed with it now till all fans are back. Full day out. Don’t enjoy this footie at all. At least if you get these terrible decisions, you’ve had a boss day out. This is just wank. — Graeme Kelly (@GraemeKelly1) November 28, 2020

There was another clear negative as Milner was the next to succumb to injury…

Liverpool lose another player to a soft-tissue injury. My thoughts with @TheDesKelly ahead of his post-match interview with Jurgen Klopp later. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) November 28, 2020

Now its Milner injured… it never ends #LFC — Jack Williams (@JLWi11iams) November 28, 2020

“Oh another hamstring, this league and this stupid three sub rule is a joke really. Players drop like flies.” -Livvy on the forums.

Sticking to three subs per game in the Premier League given the circumstances was such an inspired idea. — Jim Boardman (@JimBoardman) November 28, 2020

Milner also down for Liverpool. Lots of injuries in this game. It’s almost as if the intense season is having an effect on players and their fitness. Not just liverpool. All sides. — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) November 28, 2020

Milner has played more mins in the last 7 days than in the previous 7 weeks#Twang — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) November 28, 2020

I think if Carol and Caroline get injured, that will be the last straw for Klopp. — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) November 28, 2020

Overall, it left a bitter taste in the mouth and mixed feelings at the end of 90 minutes…

Football is in a complete state of disarray. Player welfare is being neglected week-in, week-out, and now nothing can be done inside the area. A weekly embarrassment. Liverpool deserving of three points today, in what would have been a huge win. #LFCdigest — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) November 28, 2020

Nat Phillips is a battering ram. Would've defo played as an emergency striker for Liverpool during Klopp's first season here. — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) November 28, 2020

Anyway, another solid game for Phillips. — Paul Grech (@paul_grech) November 28, 2020

“Crazy match. Connelly misses a sitter, Maupay a pen. We were pretty vulnerable at the back for the first 90’. Lucky to go 0-1 up. Maybe a draw is the fair result. Hate to see all the injuries piling up. Nathaniel Phillips is certainly a bright spot. Hope he can stay healthy.” – El_Dorado on the forums.

I’m most sure there is anything Wijnaldum can’t do on a football pitch — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) November 28, 2020