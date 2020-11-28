BRIGHTON & HOVE, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 28, 2020: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino during the FA Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the AMEX Stadium. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

“Game has completely gone,” “Jota is taking over the world” – Fans react to Brighton 1-1 Liverpool

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool were made to settle for a 1-1 draw in a dramatic clash at Brighton, leaving fans with mixed feelings.

Brighton 1-1 Liverpool

Premier League (10), Amex Stadium
November 28, 2020

Goals: Gross pen 90+3′ ; Jota 60′

The Reds were on the road for their 10th league game of the season aiming to keep their place at the top of the table but were left to settle for a point.

It was a somewhat eventful opening half as Neal Muapay missed from the penalty spot before Mohamed Salah’s goal was ruled out for offside by the smallest of margins, with the hosts bamboozling a disjoined Reds outfit.

Jordan Henderson’s introduction at half-time added more balance and poise to Liverpool’s play and Diogo Jota came up trumps with a run across the box where he cut it back across the goalkeeper to put his side into the lead.

And just when it looked like Liverpool would take all three points back to Merseyside, a stoppage-time penalty was converted by Pascal Gross after the VAR pitchside monitor was consulted.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

 

Jota received widespread praise for what had looked to be the winner…

“You know it’s a goal when Jota has the ball in and around the box. What a player!”

Colossal_centre_back on the forums.

 

But there were strong feelings to the penalty awarded to Brighton at the death…

 

And while the decisions were not the primary focus for some, the loss of in the moment reactions was…

 

There was another clear negative as Milner was the next to succumb to injury…

“Oh another hamstring, this league and this stupid three sub rule is a joke really. Players drop like flies.”

-Livvy on the forums.

 

Overall, it left a bitter taste in the mouth and mixed feelings at the end of 90 minutes…

“Crazy match. Connelly misses a sitter, Maupay a pen. We were pretty vulnerable at the back for the first 90’. Lucky to go 0-1 up. Maybe a draw is the fair result.

Hate to see all the injuries piling up. Nathaniel Phillips is certainly a bright spot. Hope he can stay healthy.” – El_Dorado on the forums.
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments