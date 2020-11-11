Gini Wijnaldum has remained tight-lipped over his future at Liverpool as he edges closer to the open market next summer.

It was a story that dominated the summer for the Reds, with Wijnaldum’s name constantly linked to any business the club were looking to do in the midfield department.

It had long been touted as Wijnaldum out, new midfielder – in this case, Thiago – in, only for it to end with both wearing the red shirt in 2020/21.

The Dutchman’s contract expires at the conclusion of the current season and the 30-year-old has yet to commit to a new deal, with reports having stated that an impasse was reached as the No. 5 sought after a four-year deal.

In mid-September, a Dutch paper claimed he was ready to commit his future to Liverpool beyond 2021 but the midfielder kept his cards close to his chest when speaking to Het Parool.

And while other reports have cited a cagey response, Gini said with a laugh: “I can’t say anything about that.”

“Just ask those questions to Liverpool. Don’t they answer? I cannot say anything about it, including whether or not there is talk of a new contract between me and Liverpool. Sorry.”

Having just turned 30 in November, Wijnaldum’s next contract is likely to represent his final big deal and the situation is no doubt made more delicate amid a period of financial uncertainty.

Keeping hold of Wijnaldum would certainly come as a major boost, with the Dutchman one of Jurgen Klopp‘s most reliable players having featured in 199 of the German’s 279 games in charge, of which he was still at Newcastle for the first 52.

It makes him the second-most used player behind only Roberto Firmino (249).

For now, his focus remains on the Reds’ current campaign where the immediate concern is returning to Merseyside fit and healthy after Netherlands’ three November fixtures.

“At the moment I feel very good and very fit. But we are only at the beginning of the season,” he continued.

“I don’t know what it will be like later. Whether I get a message from Liverpool? Yes, that I have to come back fit.”

In the absence of Virgil van Dijk, Wijnaldum has been handed the duties of captain for the Netherlands but the 30-year-old is still hoping to return the captain’s armband for next summer’s European Championship.

“It is a pity that Virgil van Dijk is not there because of that knee injury. I talk to him a lot, but never really about football. Well about life,” Wijnaldum added.

“So also not whether he will make it to the European Championship or not. He just needs to recover and be there for his family.

“And God willing, he will be there next summer. Yes, he is still involved with the team today, although he is not physically here.”