Gini Wijnaldum is now awaiting a new contract offer from Liverpool, with the Dutch midfielder claimed to have had a change of heart following talks with Jurgen Klopp.

Wijnaldum and Liverpool were reported to have reached an impasse in negotiations over an extension, with the No. 5 said to have asked for a four-year deal, which the club not willing to accept.

This sparked interest from Barcelona, with Ronald Koeman vacating his role with the Netherlands to take over at the Nou Camp, and all signs pointed towards a summer exit for Wijnaldum.

Many expected this to pave the way for Thiago Alcantara to join the Reds from Bayern Munich, though speaking ahead of Saturday’s 4-3 win over Leeds, Klopp insisted “between Gini, me and the club, everything is completely fine.”

The midfielder held talks with Klopp on his return from international duty last week, and though the manager stressed that this was normal procedure, they were reported to have been “positive.”

Now, with less than a year left on his contract at Anfield, Wijnaldum is said to be ready to commit his future to Liverpool beyond 2021.

Mike Verweij, considered a reliable source writing for Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, has explained that the 29-year-old is now awaiting Liverpool’s next offer, while AD claim that the two parties are “still in talks.”

It remains to be seen whether the Reds will approach Wijnaldum and his representatives, but it is likely that if they do, it will be on their terms.

Wijnaldum turns 30 in November, and a four-year deal could put the club in a difficult position if he is unable to play to the high standard he has set since joining from Newcastle in 2016 when he nears the end of that period.

More feasible is a three-year contract with the option for a fourth, as was reported to be the case with Adam Lallana when he put pen to paper in 2017.

Lallana eventually left on a free transfer this summer, joining Brighton after six years with Liverpool, having no longer been able to justify the high wage he earned while on Merseyside.

Given his age, this could be Wijnaldum’s last big deal, and it has made the situation a delicate one as the club weigh up their finances, particularly in the wake of a major loss of revenue with games played behind closed doors.

Keeping Wijnaldum should be viewed as a big positive, of course, though perceptions of this story may be negative due to the clamour for new signings.

It cannot be understated how important the Dutchman has been for Liverpool over the past four years, with only Roberto Firmino (15,301) playing more minutes for Klopp than Wijnaldum (14,557) since the start of 2016/17.