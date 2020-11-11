Liverpool bid farewell to 17 senior players for the November international break, where a number of Reds will come to blows in fixtures to keep your eyes peeled for.

Off the back of a seven-game unbeaten run, which included three wins in the Champions League, Liverpool’s squad have once again gone in the separate ways for another international break.

While a global pandemic is still ongoing and there is a relentless domestic schedule to contend with, a number of international bodies have added an extra friendly to their two competitive fixtures in what is the last break for 2020.

It continues to be a head-scratcher that players have jetted off around the world during a period of great uncertainty and, as always, Liverpool will be eager to see all return safe and sound.

From a competitive standpoint, the month of November sees ties in the UEFA Nations League, World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, while a Euro ‘2020’ play-off final awaits two Reds and there are also Euro U21 qualifiers at youth level.

Here’s how you can watch Liverpool’s internationals live in action on TV in the UK.

Fixtures & TV Info

Joe Gomez, Jordan Henderson (England)

– Rep. of Ireland (H), Friendly – Thursday, Nov 12, 8pm – ITV

– Belgium (A), Nations League – Sunday, Nov 15, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Main Event

– Iceland (H), Nations League – Wednesday, Nov 18, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Main Event

Gini Wijnaldum (Netherlands)

– Spain (H), Friendly – Wednesday, Nov 11, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Football

– Bosnia & Herzegovina (H), Nations League – Sunday, Nov 15, 5pm – Sky Sports Premier League

– Poland (A), Nations League – Wednesday, Nov 18, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Red Button

Roberto Firmino, Alisson (Brazil)

– Venezuela (H), World Cup qualifier – Saturday, Nov 14, 12.30am – Not on UK TV

– Uruguay (A), World Cup qualifier – Tuesday, Nov 17, 11pm – Not on UK TV

Diogo Jota (Portugal)

– Andorra (H), Friendly – Wednesday, Nov 11, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Red Button

– France (H), Nations League – Saturday, Nov 14, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Football

– Croatia (A), Nations League – Tuesday, No 17, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Red Button

Andy Robertson (Scotland)

– Serbia (A), Euro 2020 Play-Off Final – Thursday, Nov 12, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Football

– Slovakia (A), Nations League – Sunday, Nov 15, 2pm – Sky Sports Football

– Israel (A), Nations League – Wednesday, Nov 18, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Football

Sadio Mane (Senegal)

– Guinea-Bissau (H), Africa Cup of Nations qualifier – Wednesday, Nov 11, 4pm – Not on UK TV

– Guinea-Bissau (A), Africa Cup of Nations qualifier – Sunday, Nov 15, 4pm – Not on UK TV

Mo Salah (Egypt)

– Togo (H), Africa Cup of Nations qualifier – Saturday, Nov 14, 7pm – Not on UK TV

– Togo (A), Africa Cup of Nations qualifier – Tuesday, No 17, 4pm – Not on UK TV

Naby Keita (Guinea)

– Chad (H), Africa Cup of Nations qualifier – Wednesday, Nov 11, 4pm – Not on UK TV

– Chad (A), Africa Cup of Nations qualifier – Sunday, Nov 15, 4pm – Not on UK TV

Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland)

– Belgium (A), Friendly – Wednesday, Nov 11, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Red Button

– Spain (H), Nations League – Saturday, Nov 14, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Red Button

– Ukraine (H), Nations League – Tuesday, Nov 17, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Red Button

Takumi Minamino (Japan)

– Panama (H), Friendly – Friday, Nov 13, 2.15pm – Not on UK TV

– Mexico (H), Friendly – Tuesday, Nov 17, 8pm – Not on UK TV

Neco Williams, Harry Wilson (Wales)

– USA (H), Friendly – Thursday, Nov 12, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Mix

– Rep. of Ireland (H), Nations League – Sunday, Nov 15, 5pm – Sky Sports Football

– Finland (H), Nations League – Wednesday, Nov 18, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Premier League

Kostas Tsimikas (Greece)

– Cyprus (H), Friendly – Wednesday, Nov 11 – 2.45pm – Sky Sports Football

– Moldova (A), Nations League – Sunday, Nov 15 – 7.45pm – Sky Sports Red Button

– Slovenia (H), Nations League – Wednesday, Nov 18, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Red Button

Caoimhin Kelleher (Republic of Ireland)

– England (A), Friendly – Thursday, Nov 12, 8pm – ITV

– Wales (A), Nations League – Sunday, Nov 15, 5pm – Sky Sports Football

– Bulgaria (H) Nations League – Wednesday, Nov 18, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Arena

Marko Grujic (Serbia)

– Scotland (H), Euro 2020 Play-Off Final – Thursday, Nov 12, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Football

– Hungary (A), Nations League – Sunday, Nov 15, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Red Button

– Russia (H), Nations League – Wednesday, Nov 18, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Red Button

Rhys Williams, Curtis Jones (England U21s)

– Andorra (H), Euro U21 qualifier – Friday, Nov 13, 7.30pm – BT Sport 2

– Albania (H), Euro U21 qualifier – Tuesday, Nov 17, 7.25pm – BT Sport 1

* All dates, times and TV info correct for the UK.